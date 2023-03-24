Miami holds on to beat Villanova for first-ever trip to Elite Eight
Jasmyne Roberts scored a career-high 26 points — including a stickback for the go-ahead, 3-point play with 38.8 seconds left — to help Miami overcome blowing a 21-point lead and beat Villanova 70-65 on Friday for the program's first trip to the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight.
[2023 March Madness women's Sweet 16 highlights]
The ninth-seeded Hurricanes (22-12) hung on down the stretch after Villanova made its push back in the game behind the latest big-scoring effort from All-American Maddy Siegrist.
When it was over, longtime coach Katie Meier turned and started jumping to hug her staff, while players and cheerleaders sprinted to midcourt to celebrate. Meier soon made her way to the sideline near a vocal set of Hurricanes fans and gave two thumbs-up amid the cheering, while Roberts stayed locked in a firm and emotional embrace with teammate Ja'Leah Williams.
Miami had reached the Sweet 16 only once before, in 1992. Now the Hurricanes will play Sunday for the Greenville Region 2 title against the LSU-Utah winner for a trip to the Final Four.
Siegrist, the nation's scoring leader, had 31 points and 13 rebounds for fourth-seeded Villanova (30-7).
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Read more:
- UConn's run to Elite Eight shows power of talent, toughness and identity
- Texas vs. Xavier: For Souley Boum, Sean Miller and Rodney Terry, happiness is all about fit
- Markquis Nowell has social media buzzing following historic Sweet 16 performance
- Madness at MSG: Ultimate playground for two vintage NYC point guards
- March Madness predictions: Picking winners, key players in each regional
- Exclusive: Ed Cooley on why he left Providence for Georgetown
- Big East makes waves during a week of seismic change
- Transfer portal plays huge role in March Madness success
- Re-ranking the Sweet 16 teams still standing in NCAA Tournament
- Behind the scenes: How Fairleigh Dickinson toppled Purdue
- NCAA Men's Tournament brackets
- 2023 March Madness: Best bets for the Sweet 16
- 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament bracket revealedNCAA Women's March Madness Bracket predictions, upsets, Final Four picksUConn is starting to look like UConn again
- March Madness: Unbeaten South Carolina seeks to defend titleContagious chaos? Indiana is second 1-seed to fall in women's tourneyNCAA sanctions Miami WBB for NIL-related recruitment of Cavinder twins
- UCLA dances into the Sweet 16, first time since 2019The Caitlin Clark show is off and running at the NCAA Tournament
- 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament bracket revealedNCAA Women's March Madness Bracket predictions, upsets, Final Four picksUConn is starting to look like UConn again
- March Madness: Unbeaten South Carolina seeks to defend titleContagious chaos? Indiana is second 1-seed to fall in women's tourneyNCAA sanctions Miami WBB for NIL-related recruitment of Cavinder twins
- UCLA dances into the Sweet 16, first time since 2019The Caitlin Clark show is off and running at the NCAA Tournament