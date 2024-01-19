Women's College Basketball Iowa star Caitlin Clark gifts Hawkeyes teammates Nikes for her birthday Updated Jan. 19, 2024 12:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Iowa star Caitlin Clark and her teammates celebrated her upcoming Jan. 22 birthday early, and Clark decided to do what everyone does at their own birthday party: give out gifts to their guests.

Clark gave each of her Hawkeyes teammates a pair of Nikes. The brand signed Clark, along with four other big-name college basketball stars like Bronny James and JuJu Watkins, in Oct. 2022.

A three-time All-American and two-time Big Ten Player of the Year, Clark is chasing history. The senior guard finished with 32 points in Iowa's 96-50 win over Wisconsin on Tuesday, giving her 3,306 career points, good for fourth in women's college basketball history. Kelsey Plum is first all-time with 3,527 career points.

Clark is averaging 31.0 points, 7.7 assists, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game this season, while shooting 48.1/40.1/83.2. Iowa is 18-1 overall (7-0 Big Ten) this season, good for first in the conference.

Next up for Clark and the Hawkeyes is a road battle against No. 18 Ohio State on Sunday.

