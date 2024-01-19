Iowa star Caitlin Clark gifts Hawkeyes teammates Nikes for her birthday
Iowa star Caitlin Clark and her teammates celebrated her upcoming Jan. 22 birthday early, and Clark decided to do what everyone does at their own birthday party: give out gifts to their guests.
Clark gave each of her Hawkeyes teammates a pair of Nikes. The brand signed Clark, along with four other big-name college basketball stars like Bronny James and JuJu Watkins, in Oct. 2022.
A three-time All-American and two-time Big Ten Player of the Year, Clark is chasing history. The senior guard finished with 32 points in Iowa's 96-50 win over Wisconsin on Tuesday, giving her 3,306 career points, good for fourth in women's college basketball history. Kelsey Plum is first all-time with 3,527 career points.
Clark is averaging 31.0 points, 7.7 assists, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game this season, while shooting 48.1/40.1/83.2. Iowa is 18-1 overall (7-0 Big Ten) this season, good for first in the conference.
Next up for Clark and the Hawkeyes is a road battle against No. 18 Ohio State on Sunday.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer approaches NCAA career wins record: 'What milestone?'
Caitlin Clark chasing history: How the Iowa star can break the all-time scoring record
Stanford's Tara VanDerveer on cusp of passing Coach K for most wins in college basketball history
-
TCU women's basketball cancels games due to player shortage, will hold open tryouts
Women's AP Top 25: Iowa up to No. 2, Colorado to No. 3 behind South Carolina
Caitlin Clark passes Brittney Griner on all-time scoring list as No. 2 Iowa routs Wisconsin
-
Geno Auriemma criticizes modern transfer portal: 'How do you coach?'
-
Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer approaches NCAA career wins record: 'What milestone?'
Caitlin Clark chasing history: How the Iowa star can break the all-time scoring record
Stanford's Tara VanDerveer on cusp of passing Coach K for most wins in college basketball history
-
TCU women's basketball cancels games due to player shortage, will hold open tryouts
Women's AP Top 25: Iowa up to No. 2, Colorado to No. 3 behind South Carolina
Caitlin Clark passes Brittney Griner on all-time scoring list as No. 2 Iowa routs Wisconsin
-
Geno Auriemma criticizes modern transfer portal: 'How do you coach?'