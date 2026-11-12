How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Iowa Women's Basketball: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The No. 8 Vanderbilt Commodores face the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

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Vanderbilt is 4-0 and is scoring 103.8 points a game after a 101-59 win over Western Kentucky. Iowa is 3-1 after a 78-40 win over Northern Iowa, so the Hawkeyes meet that offense having answered their only loss.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Iowa

When: Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Tyson Events Center, Sioux City, IA

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Mikayla Blakes has scored at least 24 points in every Vanderbilt game, and she leads the Commodores with 25.3 a game.

She averaged 27.0 points last season and has made all 15 of her free throws this season. Blakes also has 10 steals and averages 5.0 assists. Iowa has held opponents to 40.4 percent shooting, so Blakes will be the focus of the Hawkeyes' defense. Vanderbilt has won every game by more than 50 points, and she has been at the center of all of it.

Vernell Atamah has not committed a turnover this season, and she has 10 steals for Vanderbilt.

The Northwestern State transfer averaged 19.2 points there last season. She is averaging 6.3 points for the Commodores and has four blocks. Iowa has turned it over 12.7 times a game, so Atamah's defense could set up easy points for Vanderbilt. Her role has shifted from scorer to stopper, and she is tied with Blakes for the team lead in steals.

Dani Carnegie leads Iowa in scoring, and she put up 21 points in the opener against Towson.

The Georgia transfer averaged 18.1 points there last season. She is shooting 20.8 percent from 3-point range and 40.0 percent overall. Vanderbilt forces 29.0 turnovers a game, so Carnegie has to protect the ball against the Commodores' pressure. She also averages 3.3 assists, and Iowa needs her to set up teammates against a defense that has smothered everyone.

Ava Heiden is shooting 73.9 percent from the field, and she scored 15 points in each of Iowa's last two games.

She averaged 17.4 points last season and shot 64.7 percent. Heiden also averages 5.3 rebounds. Vanderbilt has outrebounded opponents by 15.0 a game, so Heiden has to hold her own inside against a Commodores team that has dominated the glass. Iowa needs her to stay out of foul trouble and give the Hawkeyes a steady scoring option.

Vanderbilt vs. Iowa Odds