The No. 23 Nebraska Cornhuskers visit the Creighton Bluejays on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at 2 p.m. ET from Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston, Nebraska.

Nebraska is 5-0 after a 113-37 win over Mount St. Mary's on Nov. 17. The Cornhuskers turn the ball over 14.2 times per game, and Creighton's defense makes its living on turnovers.

Creighton is 4-1 after a 74-53 win over Omaha on Nov. 18. The Bluejays average 15.4 steals per game, and those takeaways have carried an offense that shoots 39.5% from the field.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Creighton

When: Sunday, November 22, 2026 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Liberty First Credit Union Arena, Ralston, NE

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

No Husker scores more than Britt Prince, who averages 23.4 points per game on 63.2% shooting from the field. She has made 11 3-pointers, averages 2.4 steals and scored a season-high 35 points against Kansas on Nov. 14.

Creighton allows 57.6 points per game, and Prince has scored at least 16 points in all five of her games, so Creighton's defense meets a scorer who has not had a quiet night this season. That puts the Cornhuskers' most consistent scorer against the Bluejays' best chance to slow Nebraska's offense.

Nebraska's leading rebounder at 6.8 per game, Natalie Potts also carries the highest usage rate on the team at 34.0%. She averages 13.2 points on 47.2% shooting and had 18 points and 10 rebounds in 15 minutes against Mount St. Mary's on Nov. 17.

Creighton averages 28.0 rebounds per game, and Potts has pulled down at least six in four of her five games. Nebraska counts on her work on the glass to win the possession battle against the Bluejays.

Ava Zediker carries Creighton's offense at 18.4 points per game, with a 31.7% usage rate that is the highest on the team. She has made 18 free throws this season and scored 19 points on 9-of-17 shooting against Omaha on Nov. 18.

Nebraska allows 46.8 points per game, and Zediker has scored at least 17 in four of her five games. That scoring makes up more than a quarter of the 66.8 points Creighton averages.

With a 56.8% field goal mark and seven made 3-pointers, Mya Moore gives Creighton a scoring option next to Ava Zediker. She averages 11.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals and had 16 points and six rebounds against Omaha on Nov. 18.

Nebraska averages 13.6 steals per game, and Moore has committed only four turnovers in 133 minutes across five games on a Creighton team that turns it over 11.4 times per game. Her ball security is what Nebraska's takeaway pressure runs into.

Nebraska vs. Creighton Odds