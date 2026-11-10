How to Watch Charleston vs. USC: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Charleston Cougars visit the No. 3 USC Trojans on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, at 10:30 p.m. ET from Galen Center in Los Angeles.

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Charleston went 27-6 last season, and USC went 18-14 last season. This season, Charleston is 2-0 and USC is 2-0 as of Nov. 8.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Charleston vs. USC

When: Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Twenty-one minutes in Saturday's 71-54 win over Charleston Southern marked the season debut of Tyja Beans, who did not play in the opener against Berry. She started and made half of her four shots, adding three rebounds and a steal.

Ten points a game last season came with 28 starts for the senior guard. USC holds an 83-50 rebounding edge this season. Her experience in the backcourt matters for a Charleston team facing its toughest opponent yet.

Isla Juffermans is 11-for-16 from the field and has 30 points and 18 rebounds through two games for Charleston. She scored 15 points in each game and had a double-double in the opener against Berry.

The sophomore forward played in 22 games at Louisville in 2024-25. She has also drawn 12 free-throw attempts. Seven turnovers are the area to clean up. USC has blocked 14 shots this season. Finishing over that length is her challenge in Los Angeles.

Fifteen made shots on 20 attempts have Jazzy Davidson scoring 17.5 points a night for USC. She went 10-for-11 at UNLV and finished with 23 points. She also has eight rebounds in 56 minutes.

As a freshman last season, her scoring average was 17.6 points, and she added six assists against Utah State on Sunday. Charleston's defense has produced 45 turnovers this season. Taking care of the ball against that pressure keeps USC's offense moving. The Trojans have scored 218 points in two games.

Charleston vs. USC Odds