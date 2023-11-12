Women's College Basketball Caitlin Clark becomes Iowa's all-time leader scorer Published Nov. 12, 2023 5:55 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Caitlin Clark became Iowa's all-time leading scorer and finished with her 12th career triple-double as the No. 3 Hawkeyes beat Northern Iowa 94-53 on Sunday.

Clark had 24 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, joining Sabrina Ionescu as the only NCAA Division I players to record triple-doubles in four different seasons.

Gabbie Marshall had 17 points and Hannah Stuelke added 16 for the Hawkeyes (3-0), who were coming off an 80-76 win over No. 8 Virginia Tech on Thursday night.

Clark, the reigning national player of the year and a unanimous Associated Press preseason All-American, now has 2,813 career points, passing Megan Gustafson, who scored 2,804 points from 2015-19. Luka Garza is the school's men's leader in scoring at 2,306 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Iowa (1-1), picked as the preseason favorite in the Missouri Valley Conference, made just seven of 35 field goals in the first half as Iowa built a 40-25 halftime lead.

The Hawkeyes, who were 18 of 28 from the field in the second half, led by as much as 44 points in the fourth quarter.

Riley Wright had 14 points and Grace Boffeli added 11 for the Panthers.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share

Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more