Women's College Basketball AP Top 25: USC drops to No. 7 after loss, UCLA remains No. 1 in women's poll Published Feb. 3, 2025 1:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

USC 's second loss of the season dropped the Trojans to seventh in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll Monday.

The previously No. 4 Trojans were shocked in Iowa when the Hawkeyes beat them 76-69 on Sunday on a day Caitlin Clark 's jersey was retired. USC's only other loss came at home to Notre Dame in November.

UCLA , South Carolina and Notre Dame remained the top three teams in the rankings. The Bruins received all 32 first-place votes in the poll from a national media panel, picking up the one that the Gamecocks garnered last week.

The Bruins beat Minnesota, 79-53, in their lone game last week to remain as the only unbeaten team in the country. South Carolina knocked off then-No. 18 Tennessee and Auburn. The victory over the Tigers on Sunday came on a day when the Gamecocks retired the jersey of A'ja Wilson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas , UConn and LSU all moved up a spot to follow the Fighting Irish. Ohio State , TCU and Duke remained eight through 10.

Minnesota vs. No. 1 UCLA Highlights | FOX College Women's Hoops

[Read more: 2025 Women's March Madness odds: South Carolina Gamecocks favored]

No. 11 Kentucky has its best ranking in four years behind first-year coach Kenny Brooks. The Wildcats (19-2), who last were ranked this high in 2021, have their bye week before hitting a tough stretch of the SEC schedule to close the regular season. They still have games left against South Carolina, LSU, Texas and Tennessee.

The only two losses this season came against North Carolina on Dec. 5 and Texas A&M on Jan. 23.

With no new teams in the poll this week, the SEC remained atop the standings with eight teams ranked. The ACC had seven. The Big Ten was next with five. The Big 12 has four ranked teams and the Big East one.

Here's the full AP Top 25:

1. UCLA

2. South Carolina

3. Notre Dame

4. Texas

5. UConn

6. LSU

7. USC

8. Ohio State

9. TCU

10. Duke

11. Kentucky

12. Kansas State

13. North Carolina

14. North Carolina State

15. Oklahoma

16. Maryland

17. Georgia Tech

18. West Virginia

19. Tennessee

20. Michigan State

21. Cal

22. Florida State

23. Alabama

24. Vanderbilt

25. Oklahoma State

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Women's College Basketball

share