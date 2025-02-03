AP Top 25: USC drops to No. 7 after loss, UCLA remains No. 1 in women's poll
USC's second loss of the season dropped the Trojans to seventh in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll Monday.
The previously No. 4 Trojans were shocked in Iowa when the Hawkeyes beat them 76-69 on Sunday on a day Caitlin Clark's jersey was retired. USC's only other loss came at home to Notre Dame in November.
UCLA, South Carolina and Notre Dame remained the top three teams in the rankings. The Bruins received all 32 first-place votes in the poll from a national media panel, picking up the one that the Gamecocks garnered last week.
The Bruins beat Minnesota, 79-53, in their lone game last week to remain as the only unbeaten team in the country. South Carolina knocked off then-No. 18 Tennessee and Auburn. The victory over the Tigers on Sunday came on a day when the Gamecocks retired the jersey of A'ja Wilson.
Texas, UConn and LSU all moved up a spot to follow the Fighting Irish. Ohio State, TCU and Duke remained eight through 10.
[Read more: 2025 Women's March Madness odds: South Carolina Gamecocks favored]
No. 11 Kentucky has its best ranking in four years behind first-year coach Kenny Brooks. The Wildcats (19-2), who last were ranked this high in 2021, have their bye week before hitting a tough stretch of the SEC schedule to close the regular season. They still have games left against South Carolina, LSU, Texas and Tennessee.
The only two losses this season came against North Carolina on Dec. 5 and Texas A&M on Jan. 23.
With no new teams in the poll this week, the SEC remained atop the standings with eight teams ranked. The ACC had seven. The Big Ten was next with five. The Big 12 has four ranked teams and the Big East one.
Here's the full AP Top 25:
1. UCLA
2. South Carolina
3. Notre Dame
4. Texas
5. UConn
6. LSU
7. USC
8. Ohio State
9. TCU
10. Duke
11. Kentucky
12. Kansas State
13. North Carolina
14. North Carolina State
15. Oklahoma
16. Maryland
17. Georgia Tech
18. West Virginia
19. Tennessee
20. Michigan State
21. Cal
22. Florida State
23. Alabama
24. Vanderbilt
25. Oklahoma State
Reporting by The Associated Press.
