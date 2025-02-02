Women's College Basketball Caitlin Clark has her No. 22 jersey retired by Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Updated Feb. 2, 2025 2:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Indiana's sweetheart, Caitlin Clark, returned home Sunday as Iowa retired her No. 22 jersey at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The recently crowned WNBA Rookie of the Year was honored as just the third Iowa player to have their jersey retired, joining Megan Gustafson (No. 10, retired in 2020) and Michelle Edwards (No. 30, retired in 1990).

Clark, who spent four years with the Hawkeyes, became the all-time leading men's or women's scorer in NCAA Division I history, was a two-time Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year (2023, 2024), three-time Big Ten Player of the Year (2022–2024), three-time Big Ten tournament MOP (2022–2024) and a First-team All-Big Ten (2021–2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

[Related: Caitlin Clark by the numbers: Iowa star leaves lasting impact ]

Clark, who never met a logo she didn't want to shoot from, splashed her way into the hearts of women's college basketball fans with her daring 3-point jumpers and fast-paced playing style with the Hawkeyes. Whether she was dishing the ball as the team's point guard or shooting the lights out, Clark always found a way to lead her team, which was rewarded with four-straight trips to the NCAA tournament.

In April 2024, Clark was selected with the first overall pick in the WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever. In her rookie campaign, Clark added many accolades to her résumé, including becoming the first rookie to drop a triple-double in a WNBA game, being named to the All-Rookie team and leading the league in assists.

Clark, the 2024 AP Athlete of the Year, is widely regarded as a transformational figure in the women's game, helping to increase visibility in both the women's college basketball and professional spaces.

The jersey retirement ceremony was just the first of two set returns to Carver-Hawkeye Arena for Clark this year. On Wednesday, the Fever announced they'd host an exhibition game against Brazil's national team on May 4.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Women's National Basketball Association Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark

share