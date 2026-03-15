2025-26 Women's First Four Odds: Spreads, Lines for all 4 Games

The First Four games are just the appetizer before the main course.

Let's look at the odds for the First Four in the women's NCAA Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 16, as well as what to know about each game.

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WEDNESDAY

No. 11 Richmond vs. No. 11 Nebraska

Spread: Nebraska -2.5

Moneyline: Nebraska -155, Richmond +130

O/U: 138.5

What to know: Nebraska lost 10 of its last 14 games, but six of those were against ranked opponents. Can you blame 'em? As for Richmond, it lost to George Mason in the Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinals. The winner will book a date with Baylor.

No. 16 Stephen F. Austin vs. No. 16 Missouri State

Spread: Missouri State -2.5

Moneyline: Missouri State -148, SFA +124

O/U: 138.5

What to know: Missouri State won the Conference USA Tournament title, and went 7-1 in its last eight games. Stephen F. Austin won the Southland Conference Tournament, and has won 10 of its last 11. The winner will face Texas in the first round.

THURSDAY

No. 10 Arizona State vs. No. 10 Virginia

Spread: Virginia -2.5

Moneyline: Virginia -148, ASU +124

O/U: 126.5

What to know: UVA finished the regular season losing its last three, and ASU lost in the Big 12 quarterfinals. Still, the Cavaliers have arguably the most impressive win between the two teams, and that was a 74-72 victory at then-No. 8 Louisville on Feb. 22. The winner of this one gets Georgia in the first round.

No. 16 Samford vs. No. 16 Southern

Spread: Southern -2.5

Moneyline: Southern -155, Samford +130

O/U: 116.5

What to know: The winner of this one, unfortunately, gets South Carolina to open up the Tournament. Samford finished under .500 in the regular season, but miraculously won the Southern Conference Tournament to book a chance to make the Tournament. Southern won the SWAC tourney.