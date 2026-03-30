2025-26 Women's Final Four Odds: Spreads, Lines, What to Know About National Semis

All four 1-seeds making up the Final Four? That translates to the best taking on the best, with a trip to the national championship on the line.

Let's check out the odds for the women's Final Four at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 31, as well as what to know about each game.

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FRIDAY, APRIL 3

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 1 UConn

Spread: UConn -6.5

Moneyline: UConn -278, South Carolina +225

O/U: 136.5

What to know: This is a rematch of last year's national title game, a game that saw the Huskies smash the Gamecocks 82-59. The Huskies were actually a 2-seed last season, and beat three 1-seeds on their way to the championship, including a 14-point win over USC, a 34-point win over UCLA and that 23-point win over South Carolina. Now, UConn is on a 54-game winning streak, having won 16 straight at the end of last season and 38 straight this season. All of this doesn't seem to bode well for the Gamecocks, right? Well, they've only lost three games this season, and two of those were at the hands of another Final Four team (Texas). In addition, this is the Gamecocks' sixth straight Final Four appearance. UConn has made it to three straight. In short, these are the two premier programs in women's college hoops. Only one can make it to the title game.

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 1 UCLA

Spread: Texas -1.5

Moneyline: Texas -135, UCLA +114

O/U: 134.5

What to know: We saw this one in the regular season, and it was a meaningful game, considering it was the only game the Bruins lost all year. It went down on Nov. 27, and it wasn't particularly close, with the Longhorns leading by 20 at half before winning by 11 (76-65). That game might have come down to turnovers alone, with the Bruins committing 20 to the Longhorns' 10. Each of the six UCLA players that saw action had at least two giveaways. Needless to say, UCLA will have revenge on its mind, and that's not unfamiliar territory for the ladies from Westwood. Last season, after suffering their only two regular-season losses at the hands of USC, the Bruins avenged those losses via a win in the Big Ten Tournament title game.