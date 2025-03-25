2025 Women's Sweet 16: Bracket, schedule, locations, teams

Women's College Basketball
Mar. 26, 2025

The opening two rounds of the 2025 Women's March Madness tournament are done, and we are set up for an exciting end to the rest of the Women's NCAA Tournament. Up next is the Sweet 16 featuring UConn's superstar Paige Bueckers. Check out everything you need to know about the Women's Sweet 16 below.

Who's in the Women's Sweet 16?

Women's Sweet 16 Bracket

Birmingham 2 Region

  • (1) South Carolina vs. (4) Maryland
  • (2) Duke vs. (3) North Carolina

Birmingham 3 Region

  • (1) Texas vs. (5) Tennessee
  • (2) TCU vs. (3) Notre Dame

Spokane 1 Region

  • (1) UCLA vs. (5) Ole Miss
  • (2) NC State vs. (3) LSU

Spokane 4 Region

  • (1) USC vs. (5) Kansas State
  • (2) UConn vs. (3) Oklahoma

Women's Sweet 16 Schedule

When is the Women's Sweet 16 for March Madness?

The women's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 round will be held on Friday, March 28 and Saturday, March 29. There will be four games each day. All times Eastern.

Friday, March 28

Saturday, March 29

Women's Sweet 16 Locations

The 2025 Sweet 16 and Elite Eight will be played at the following two locations:

  • Spokane Arena - Spokane, Washington (Spokane 1 & 4 Regions)
  • Legacy Arena - Birmingham, Alabama (Birmingham 2 & 3 Regions)
