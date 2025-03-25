Women's College Basketball
2025 Women's Sweet 16: Bracket, schedule, locations, teams
Published Mar. 26, 2025 8:56 a.m. ET
The opening two rounds of the 2025 Women's March Madness tournament are done, and we are set up for an exciting end to the rest of the Women's NCAA Tournament. Up next is the Sweet 16 featuring UConn's superstar Paige Bueckers. Check out everything you need to know about the Women's Sweet 16 below.
Who's in the Women's Sweet 16?
- Duke Blue Devils
- LSU Lady Tigers
- Kansas State Wildcats
- North Carolina State Wolfpack
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Maryland Terrapins
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Ole Miss Rebels
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- TCU Horned Frogs
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers
- Texas Longhorns
- UConn Huskies
- UCLA Bruins
- USC Trojans
Women's Sweet 16 Bracket
Birmingham 2 Region
- (1) South Carolina vs. (4) Maryland
- (2) Duke vs. (3) North Carolina
Birmingham 3 Region
- (1) Texas vs. (5) Tennessee
- (2) TCU vs. (3) Notre Dame
Spokane 1 Region
- (1) UCLA vs. (5) Ole Miss
- (2) NC State vs. (3) LSU
Spokane 4 Region
- (1) USC vs. (5) Kansas State
- (2) UConn vs. (3) Oklahoma
Women's Sweet 16 Schedule
When is the Women's Sweet 16 for March Madness?
The women's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 round will be held on Friday, March 28 and Saturday, March 29. There will be four games each day. All times Eastern.
Friday, March 28
- (3) North Carolina vs. (2) Duke - 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- (4) Maryland vs. (1) South Carolina - 5 p.m. (ESPN)
- (3) LSU vs. (2) NC State - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- (5) Ole Miss vs. (1) UCLA - 10 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, March 29
- (3) Notre Dame vs. (2) TCU - 1 p.m. (ABC)
- (5) Tennessee vs. (1) Texas - 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
- (3) Oklahoma vs. (2) UConn - 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- (5) Kansas State vs. (1) USC - 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Women's Sweet 16 Locations
The 2025 Sweet 16 and Elite Eight will be played at the following two locations:
- Spokane Arena - Spokane, Washington (Spokane 1 & 4 Regions)
- Legacy Arena - Birmingham, Alabama (Birmingham 2 & 3 Regions)
