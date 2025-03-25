Women's College Basketball 2025 Women's Sweet 16: Bracket, schedule, locations, teams Published Mar. 26, 2025 8:56 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The opening two rounds of the 2025 Women's March Madness tournament are done, and we are set up for an exciting end to the rest of the Women's NCAA Tournament. Up next is the Sweet 16 featuring UConn's superstar Paige Bueckers. Check out everything you need to know about the Women's Sweet 16 below.

Who's in the Women's Sweet 16?

JuJu Watkins out for NCAA tournament after suffering torn ACL | The Facility

ADVERTISEMENT

Women's Sweet 16 Bracket

Birmingham 2 Region

(1) South Carolina vs. (4) Maryland

(2) Duke vs. (3) North Carolina

Birmingham 3 Region

(1) Texas vs. (5) Tennessee

(2) TCU vs. (3) Notre Dame

Spokane 1 Region

(1) UCLA vs. (5) Ole Miss

(2) NC State vs. (3) LSU

Spokane 4 Region

(1) USC vs. (5) Kansas State

(2) UConn vs. (3) Oklahoma

Women's Sweet 16 Schedule

When is the Women's Sweet 16 for March Madness?

The women's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 round will be held on Friday, March 28 and Saturday, March 29. There will be four games each day. All times Eastern.

Friday, March 28

Saturday, March 29

Women's Sweet 16 Locations

The 2025 Sweet 16 and Elite Eight will be played at the following two locations:

Spokane Arena - Spokane, Washington (Spokane 1 & 4 Regions)

Legacy Arena - Birmingham, Alabama (Birmingham 2 & 3 Regions)

share

Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more