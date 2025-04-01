Women's College Basketball 2025 Women's Final Four: Bracket, schedule, location, teams Published Apr. 1, 2025 9:06 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

We are down to the Final Four! With just three games left of women's college basketball, we have an exciting March Madness finish in store. Plenty of star power and storylines are in play, as three #1 seeds and one #2 seed make up the field. Check out everything you need to know about the Women's Final Four below:

Who's in the Women's Final Four?

UConn Huskies hoist 2025 Big East Trophy, Paige Bueckers wins Most Outstanding Player | FOX Sports

ADVERTISEMENT

Women's Final Four Bracket

(1) UCLA - Spokane 1 Region winner vs. (2) UConn - Spokane 4 Region winner

(1) South Carolina - Birmingham 2 Region winner vs. (1) Texas - Birmingham 3 Region winner

Women's Final Four Schedule

When is the Women's Final Four for March Madness?

The women's NCAA Tournament Final Four round will be held on Friday, April 4.

April 4

April 6 - National Championship

TBD - 3 p.m. (ABC)

Women's Final Four Location

The 2025 Women's Final Four and National Championship will be played at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.

share

Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more