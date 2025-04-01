Women's College Basketball
2025 Women's Final Four: Bracket, schedule, location, teams
Published Apr. 1, 2025 9:06 a.m. ET
We are down to the Final Four! With just three games left of women's college basketball, we have an exciting March Madness finish in store. Plenty of star power and storylines are in play, as three #1 seeds and one #2 seed make up the field. Check out everything you need to know about the Women's Final Four below:
Who's in the Women's Final Four?
Women's Final Four Bracket
- (1) UCLA - Spokane 1 Region winner vs. (2) UConn - Spokane 4 Region winner
- (1) South Carolina - Birmingham 2 Region winner vs. (1) Texas - Birmingham 3 Region winner
Women's Final Four Schedule
When is the Women's Final Four for March Madness?
The women's NCAA Tournament Final Four round will be held on Friday, April 4.
April 4
- (1) Texas vs. (1) South Carolina - 7 p.m. (ESPN)
- (2) UConn vs. (1) UCLA - 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)
April 6 - National Championship
- TBD - 3 p.m. (ABC)
Women's Final Four Location
The 2025 Women's Final Four and National Championship will be played at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.
