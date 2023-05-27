United States Football League
USFL Week 7 Top plays: Pittsburgh Maulers leading Philadelphia Stars
United States Football League

USFL Week 7 Top plays: Pittsburgh Maulers leading Philadelphia Stars

Updated May. 27, 2023 10:18 p.m. ET

Week 7 of the USFL season is filled with matchups that carry serious playoff implications, and we've got you covered with all the action from a Saturday slate that includes a pair of crucial contests.

This evening, the Pittsburgh Maulers (2-4) will try to bounce back from a shutout defeat in Week 6 and take down the Philadelphia Stars (3-3) (9 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app).

Earlier, the Birmingham Stallions took on the New Orleans Breakers in a battle for first place in the South Division, with the Stallions coming out on top with a 24-20 victory.

See the full list of regular-season week-by-week matchups here.

Here are the top moments!

Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Philadelphia Stars

Fast start

ADVERTISEMENT

Stars wide receiver Terry Wright ran the opening kickoff out to the Maulers' 47-yard line, and they capitalized on the optimum field position. On the sixth play of the drive, Matt Colburn II thundered through Pittsburgh's defense for a 22-yard gain, as shown below, putting the ball on the 1-yard line. One play later, Coburn ran in a touchdown.

Strong answer

The Maulers got those seven points back on their first possession.

After getting the ball into Philadelphia territory, Pittsburgh converted a fourth-and-2, as quarterback Troy Williams hit tight end Matt Seybert for an 11-yard completion. Later in the drive, running back Madre London sliced and diced his way for a 23-yard run, as shown below. Two plays later, Bailey Gaither took a handoff into the end zone.

Another big return

Wright flipped the field again on the ensuing kickoff, running it out to the Maulers' 37-yard line. With that said, Pittsburgh stalled Philadelphia's offense, eventually leading to a 30-yard field goal from Luis Aguilar.

Later!

Well, this game is off to quite the start. 

After holding Philadelphia to a field goal, Pittsburgh took the lead on the ensuing kickoff when Josh Simmons ran it out 88 yards for the touchdown. The Maulers led 14-10 after the first quarter.

Mine!

Aguilar connected on a 45-yard field goal, and the Stars got the ball back past midfield after capitalizing on a mistake by the Maulers.

Williams tried to get the ball out to fullback Mason Stokke, but he bobbled the pass, and Stars cornerback Stanford Samuels III intercepted and ran it back to the Maulers' 43-yard line. 

With that said, the Stars were unable to turn the interception into points, as they later had issues on the snap and hold for an Aguilar field goal attempt.

Taking advantage

Pittsburgh turned the Philadelphia miscue into its third touchdown.

On the eighth play of the drive, Williams hit Isiah Hennie in the back-corner of the end zone for a 17-yard score.

Stay tuned for updates!

Pregame scene

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Pittsburgh Maulers
Philadelphia Stars
United States Football League
share
Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Cristiano Ronaldo ends first season in Saudi Arabia without title as Al-Ittihad wins league

Cristiano Ronaldo ends first season in Saudi Arabia without title as Al-Ittihad wins league

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes