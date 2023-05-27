United States Football League
USFL Week 7 top plays: Birmingham Stallions vs. New Orleans Breakers
Updated May. 27, 2023 4:37 p.m. ET

Week 7 of the USFL season is filled with matchups that carry serious playoff implications, and we've got you covered with all the action from a Saturday slate that includes a pair of crucial contests.

First, the Birmingham Stallions (4-2) take on the New Orleans Breakers (4-2) in a battle for first place in the South Division.

Later, the Pittsburgh Maulers (2-4) will try to bounce back from a shutout defeat in Week 6 and take down the Philadelphia Stars (3-3) (9 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app).

Here are the top moments!

Birmingham Stallions vs. New Orleans Breakers

Pregame scene

All Alex into the end zone

After the Stallions kept the Breakers out of the end zone and forced them to kick a field goal on the game's opening drive, they responded with a score of their own. A seven-play, 60-yard drive resulted in a touchdown by Stallions QB Alex McGough that gave Birmingham a 7-3 lead.

Bringing the heat

With the USFL season heating up, the Stallions and Breakers brought the heat ahead of Saturday's big tilt between two of the league's top teams.

Honoring those who served

As it's Memorial Day weekend, Djimon Brooks honored his grandfather, who served the country, ahead of Saturday's game.

Warmin' up

The Stallions and Breakers made final preparations ahead of kickoff.

