USFL Draft: Tampa Bay Bandits' supplemental draft results
The 2022 USFL Draft is back, with 10 rounds of the supplemental draft Thursday night.
The Tampa Bay Bandits picked seventh in the first round of the supplemental draft. Unlike the first two rounds of the USFL Draft last month, Thursday's supplemental draft does not feature position-by-position rounds. Instead, teams can select any player from the available player pool. There also is no "passing" for a compensatory pick in a later round in the supplemental draft.
Teams will have two minutes to make a selection, and they must make a pick in each round. If teams do let their two minutes expire without submitting their pick, they may still make a selection — they just run the risk of the next team on the clock picking their player first.
Here are the pick-by-pick draft results for the Bandits. (And for the results from the first two rounds of the USFL Draft for the Bandits, click here.)
Round 1, Pick 7: Jarron Jones, OT, Notre Dame
Round 2, Pick 2: Quenton Meeks, DB, Stanford
Round 3, Pick 1: Matthew Burrell Jr., C/G/DT, Sam Houston State
Round 4, Pick 8: Keith Mumphery, WR, Michigan State
Round 5, Pick 4: Tyler Rausa, K, Boise State
Round 6, Pick 5: Stephen Griffin, S/CB, NC State
Round 7, Pick 6: Rannell Hall, CB, Central Florida
Round 8, Pick 3: Travis Feeney, OLB, Washington
Round 9, Pick 8: Austrian Robinson, DE/DT, Ole Miss
Round 10, Pick 1: Antonio Reed, SS/OLB, Nebraska
