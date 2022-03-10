United States Football League USFL Draft: Tampa Bay Bandits' supplemental draft results 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 USFL Draft is back, with 10 rounds of the supplemental draft Thursday night.

The Tampa Bay Bandits picked seventh in the first round of the supplemental draft. Unlike the first two rounds of the USFL Draft last month, Thursday's supplemental draft does not feature position-by-position rounds. Instead, teams can select any player from the available player pool. There also is no "passing" for a compensatory pick in a later round in the supplemental draft.

Teams will have two minutes to make a selection, and they must make a pick in each round. If teams do let their two minutes expire without submitting their pick, they may still make a selection — they just run the risk of the next team on the clock picking their player first.

Here are the pick-by-pick draft results for the Bandits. (And for the results from the first two rounds of the USFL Draft for the Bandits, click here.)

Round 1, Pick 7: Jarron Jones, OT, Notre Dame

Round 2, Pick 2: Quenton Meeks, DB, Stanford

Round 3, Pick 1: Matthew Burrell Jr., C/G/DT, Sam Houston State

Round 4, Pick 8: Keith Mumphery, WR, Michigan State

Round 5, Pick 4: Tyler Rausa, K, Boise State

Round 6, Pick 5: Stephen Griffin, S/CB, NC State

Round 7, Pick 6: Rannell Hall, CB, Central Florida

Round 8, Pick 3: Travis Feeney, OLB, Washington

Round 9, Pick 8: Austrian Robinson, DE/DT, Ole Miss

Round 10, Pick 1: Antonio Reed, SS/OLB, Nebraska

