Tampa Bay Bandits USFL Draft 2022: Tampa Bay Bandits' round-by-round picks

The inaugural 2022 USFL Draft is officially underway!

The Tampa Bay Bandits, coached by Todd Haley, entered Tuesday’s draft with the second pick in the first round, in which every team will select its starting quarterback for the inaugural USFL season. After those first eight picks, the draft moves on to the other positions on both sides of the ball, from defensive end/edge rusher to cornerbacks and more. The draft order changes for each round based on a modified "snake" system.

Here is every pick from the Tampa Bay Bandits so far on Day 1 of the inaugural 2022 USFL Draft.

Round 1 (quarterbacks), Pick 2: Jordan Ta’amu, Mississippi



Following two flashy seasons at Ole Miss in which he passed for 5,600 yards and an impressive 30 touchdowns against just 12 interceptions, Ta’amu signed with the Houston Texans in 2019. He jumped to the now-defunct XFL a few months later, playing so well for the St. Louis BattleHawks that he has since earned shots with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers.

Round 2 (defensive ends/edge rushers), Pick 7: Mekhi Brown, Alabama

Brown was a unanimous four-star prospect coming out of high school. He was named to the 2018 OVC All-Newcomer Team.

Round 3 (defensive ends/edge rushers), Pick 2: Michael Scott, Oklahoma State

Scott played in 25 games and recorded 4.5 sacks in two seasons at Oklahoma State (2018-19). He is related to former NFL running back Tatum Bell.

Round 4 (defensive ends/edge rushers), Pick 7: Adam Shuler, Florida

Round 5 (offensive tackles), Pick 8: Tyler Catalina, Georgia

Round 6 (offensive tackles), Pick 1: Corbin Kaufusi, BYU

Round 7 (offensive tackles), Pick 8: Juwann Bushell-Beatty, Michigan

