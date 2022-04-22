United States Football League Houston Gamblers QB Clayton Thorson, the USFL's 'emerging star' 45 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Clayton Thorson is no stranger to the big stage.

The 26-year-old signal-caller was a four-year starter at Northwestern from 2015 to 2019. During his time in Evanston, Thorson started 53 games, posting a 36-17 record, including a pair of 10-win seasons in 2015 and 2017.

His 53 consecutive starts are the most ever by a Big Ten quarterback and tie him with former Texas quarterback Colt McCoy for the most ever by a Power 5 QB.

After being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Thorson had a pair of stops with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants before landing with the Houston Gamblers in the USFL.

The former Northwestern standout made his USFL debut last week in the Gamblers’ 17-12 victory over the Michigan Panthers. While Thorson’s numbers didn’t set the world on fire, it was his impressive 12-yard touchdown strike to Isaiah Zuber in the second quarter that caught the attention of "Undisputed" co-hosts Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless.

"I was very impressed by this play," Sharpe said of Thorson’s throw, which was placed perfectly over a pair of Panthers defenders and into Zuber’s hands in the back corner of the end zone.

"That was a heck of a play. That was an NFL throw that quarterback made in that moment."

The touchdown pass from Thorson ended up being the game-winning score, which led to the "Undisputed" crew tabbing it as the "USFL Best Moment of the Week."

"If you think of the sight line that [Clayton Thorson] had, he’s got to be seeing nothing but red jerseys but know that his receiver has crept behind him and the two [defensive backs] hit together in the air, and he drops it right over them," Bayless said of the impressive throw.

"I have been a big fan of Clayton Thorson since he played at Northwestern," he added. "I believe he will emerge as a USFL star."

Thorson wasn’t the only USFL standout with a must-see moment from Week 1.

On Friday, the "First Things First" crew shared their picks for the best plays from the opening week of the season.

