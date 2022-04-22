United States Football League
Houston Gamblers QB Clayton Thorson, the USFL's 'emerging star' Houston Gamblers QB Clayton Thorson, the USFL's 'emerging star'
United States Football League

Houston Gamblers QB Clayton Thorson, the USFL's 'emerging star'

45 mins ago

Clayton Thorson is no stranger to the big stage.

The 26-year-old signal-caller was a four-year starter at Northwestern from 2015 to 2019. During his time in Evanston, Thorson started 53 games, posting a 36-17 record, including a pair of 10-win seasons in 2015 and 2017. 

His 53 consecutive starts are the most ever by a Big Ten quarterback and tie him with former Texas quarterback Colt McCoy for the most ever by a Power 5 QB.

After being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Thorson had a pair of stops with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants before landing with the Houston Gamblers in the USFL.

The former Northwestern standout made his USFL debut last week in the Gamblers’ 17-12 victory over the Michigan Panthers. While Thorson’s numbers didn’t set the world on fire, it was his impressive 12-yard touchdown strike to Isaiah Zuber in the second quarter that caught the attention of "Undisputed" co-hosts Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless.

Houston Gamblers' WR Isaiah Zuber goes up for toe-tap TD

Houston Gamblers' WR Isaiah Zuber goes up for toe-tap TD
Gamblers wideout Zuber scores a tough touchdown for a 17-0 lead over the Michigan Panthers.

"I was very impressed by this play," Sharpe said of Thorson’s throw, which was placed perfectly over a pair of Panthers defenders and into Zuber’s hands in the back corner of the end zone. 

"That was a heck of a play. That was an NFL throw that quarterback made in that moment."

Clayton Thorson, Houston Gamblers eyeing 2-0 USFL start

Clayton Thorson, Houston Gamblers eyeing 2-0 USFL start
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Clayton Thorson's game-winning touchdown against the Michigan Panthers and share what they look forward to in Week 2.

The touchdown pass from Thorson ended up being the game-winning score, which led to the "Undisputed" crew tabbing it as the "USFL Best Moment of the Week."

"If you think of the sight line that [Clayton Thorson] had, he’s got to be seeing nothing but red jerseys but know that his receiver has crept behind him and the two [defensive backs] hit together in the air, and he drops it right over them," Bayless said of the impressive throw.

"I have been a big fan of Clayton Thorson since he played at Northwestern," he added. "I believe he will emerge as a USFL star."

Top 10 plays from USFL's Week 1

Top 10 plays from USFL's Week 1
Check out the Top 10 plays of the opening week in the USFL.

Thorson wasn’t the only USFL standout with a must-see moment from Week 1. 

On Friday, the "First Things First" crew shared their picks for the best plays from the opening week of the season.

BEST CATCH: Birmingham Stallions WR Osirus Mitchell hauls in an incredible one-handed touchdown grab.

Chris Broussard on Mitchell’s catch: "My goodness, lookin’ like [Odell Beckham Jr.] out there."

BEST RUN: Philadelphia Stars RB Darnell Holland breaks off an impressive 42-yard touchdown run.

Kevin Wildes on Holland’s run: "His Twitter handle is @yocrazylegs!"

BEST TECHNOLOGY: The Gamblers and Panthers break out the official first-down technology.

Nick Wright on the best technology: "Robots: Terrible customer service, excellent first down measurements. The USFL gets it. They’re giving us robotic first-down measurements. I’m excited for more of these advancements this weekend."

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
USFL odds: How professionals are betting on the new league and futures
United States Football League

USFL odds: How professionals are betting on the new league and futures

3 hours ago
USFL odds Week 2: How to bet every game, lines
United States Football League

USFL odds Week 2: How to bet every game, lines

5 hours ago
USFL odds: Best bets for Week 2
United States Football League

USFL odds: Best bets for Week 2

5 hours ago
USFL Week 2: What to know about each game
United States Football League

USFL Week 2: What to know about each game

7 hours ago
Which USFL QBs will emerge as elite?
United States Football League

Which USFL QBs will emerge as elite?

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB StandingsWWE Videos WWE VideosMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes