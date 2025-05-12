United Football League UFL Week 7 By The Numbers: Jordan Ta’amu, Toa Taua make big statements Published May. 13, 2025 1:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 7 of the 2025 UFL season was complete with three down-to-the-wire matchups.

The DC Defenders , Michigan Panthers , Birmingham Stallions and St. Louis Battlehawks came out with wins, while the San Antonio Brahmas , Arlington Renegades , Houston Roughnecks and Memphis Showboats came up short.

[MORE: What is the UFL? Everything to know about the 2025 United Football League ]

Here are the numbers to know after Week 7.

1: After it appeared that Michigan’s late comeback attempt had come up 1 yard short and ran out of time, officials ruled that head coach Mike Nolan called a timeout with one second left on the clock at the end of regulation. With the ball spotted on the 1-yard line and the Panthers down six points, standout running back Toa Taua powered in for the game-tying touchdown as time expired. Michigan then went back to Taua on the ensuing one-point conversion and the former Nevada player secured the walk-off 25-24 win for the road team.

3: The last-second loss by Arlington was the third time this season that they blew a lead in the final minute of the game. They also gave up late touchdowns to the Stallions and the Defenders to lose those contests. Renegades fans have to wonder what could've been if they had closed those games out. For now, Arlington holds a 3-4 record on the year and is two games outside the playoffs heading into the final three weeks of the regular season.

5: Birmingham has now used five different quarterbacks in seven weeks of action this season. On Sunday, J’Mar Smith became the fifth signal-caller to play for Birmingham after Case Cookus departed the game due to injury. Smith then led the Stallions to the go-ahead touchdown — a 1-yard score — in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter.

6: There are only six teams alive for a playoff spot this season. At 1-6, both San Antonio and Memphis were eliminated.

16: After going 2-for-2 in the win over Memphis on Sunday, St. Louis kicker Rodrigo Blankenship continued his perfect season and is now 16-for-16 on field goals this year. The former Georgia Bulldog is 5-for-5 on kicks from at least 50 yards out, with a long of 56 this season.

19: Defending champion Birmingham came back from a 19-point deficit vs. Houston — the largest comeback in UFL history. Trailing 25-6 late in the second quarter, the Stallions scored 27 unanswered points to pull off the win, 33-25.

250: QB Jordan Ta’amu went 19-for-24 for 278 yards and three touchdowns in the Defenders’ win over the Brahmas on Friday. It was the fourth consecutive game that Ta’amu has thrown for at least 250 yards. The league’s leading passer is now averaging exactly 250 passing yards per game this season to go with a UFL-best 14 passing scores.

