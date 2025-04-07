United Football League UFL 2025: Every touchdown from Week 2 Published Apr. 8, 2025 5:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 2 of the 2025 UFL season might not have had many high-scoring affairs, but that just made each touchdown all the more meaningful. Plenty of them came in exciting fashion, too.

That said, we've rounded up every touchdown from Week 2's slate!

[MORE: What is the UFL? Everything to know about the 2025 United Football League ]

Birmingham Stallions 21, Michigan Panthers 12

ADVERTISEMENT

The three-time defending champion Birmingham Stallions got back on track in Week 2 after getting upset in the opening week of the year.

But the Stallions needed some time to find the end zone. After taking a 6-0 lead into halftime, the Stallions got an interception on the opening drive in the second half of Friday's game against the Panthers, setting them up at their opponent's 23-yard line. Four plays later, Ricky Person Jr. rushed into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown that gave the Stallions a 12-0 lead.

Birmingham added another touchdown early in the fourth quarter when Matt Corral hit Deon Cain for a deep 52-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 18-0. Michigan was finally able to get on the board when Bryce Perkins scrambled around to avoid pressure before tossing a 9-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Simms, cutting the lead to 18-9 following a three-point try.

DC Defenders 17, Memphis Showboats 12

The DC Defenders were able to follow up their big upset victory over the Stallions with another win, but it didn't come easy.

After the Defenders took a 9-6 lead into the fourth quarter, the Showboats scored the game's first touchdown when quarterback E.J. Perry scrambled for a 16-yard score on third-and-12 to put his team up, 12-9. Memphis wasn't able to convert on the ensuing two-point try, allowing DC to take a 15-12 lead when Jordan Ta'amu threw a 3-yard touchdown on a jump pass to Ben Bresnahan. The Defenders wound up converting on the ensuing two-point try to take a 17-12 lead and win the game.

Every Touchdown of Week 2

Arlington Renegades 11, Houston Roughnecks 9

The Arlington Renegades also improved to 2-0 over the weekend, winning a nail-biter over Houston.

Similar to the Defenders-Showboats matchup, the Renegades and Roughnecks each had a tough time finding the end zone through the first three quarters on Sunday. Arlington finally found the end zone, though, when Luis Perez hit Deontay Burnett on a 9-yard fade route. The Renegades converted on the ensuing two-point try, giving them an 11-3 lead with 10:31 left.

Houston made Arlington sweat. Anthony Brown connected with Emmanuel Butler on a similar fade route for a 17-yard touchdown to make it an 11-9 game as there was just over a minute remaining. Houston wasn't able to convert on the ensuing two-point try, though, sealing the win for Arlington.

St. Louis Battlehawks 26, San Antonio Brahmas 9

The St. Louis Battlehawks were dominant again in Week 2, taking down the San Antonio Brahmas with relative ease.

After kicking a field goal in the first quarter to take a 3-0 lead, the Battlehawks found the end zone when running back Jacob Saylors rushed for a 20-yard score. Saylors rushed for a 1-yard score on the Battlehawks' next possession, helping them take a 17-3 lead into halftime.

Saylors completed the hat trick in the opening drive of the second half, rushing for a 5-yard score to give the Battlehawks a 23-3 lead. The Brahmas finally found the end zone when Jashaun Corbin rushed for a 1-yard score, making it a 23-9 game roughly halfway through the third quarter. But that was the last time San Antonio scored all day.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United Football League

share