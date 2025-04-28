United Football League UFL 2025: Best mic'd up moments from Week 5 Updated Apr. 30, 2025 4:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

We're officially halfway through the 2025 UFL season, and Week 5 was full of memorable moments.

Kicking off the week, the Memphis Showboats sunk the Birmingham Stallions in an overtime thriller on Friday night. Then, on Saturday, the St. Louis Battlehawks got a 32-27 victory over the Michigan Panthers. Rounding out the weekend, the DC Defenders got a four-point victory over the Arlington Renegades and the Houston Roughnecks trounced the San Antonio Brahmas, 27-3, in Sunday's action.

And with that, here are the best mic'd up moments from Week 5.

Best Mic'd Up Moments of Week 5

"You're a mother f------ dog!"

Quarterback Max Duggan gave the Battlehawks a 17-6 halftime lead when he sprinted and dove his way into the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown with 28 seconds remaining in the first half. After the scoring play, guard Steven Gonzalez lifted Duggan up in the air and informed the quarterback that he was a "mother f------ dog." Duggan, who finished with a 135.4 passer rating, rushed for a team-high 70 yards and two touchdowns.

"That's weight room!"

Wide receiver Chris Rowland got the call on the run for the Defenders and took off for an 18-yard gain, which saw the Renegades defense struggle to bring him down. Following the chunk run, Rowland screamed "that's weight room." Outside of the 18-yard carry, Rowland totaled seven receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown, that being a 17-yard score with 11:44 remaining in the third quarter.

"That was f------ lucky!"

Hakeem Butler had two receptions in the Battlehawks' Week 5 win: a 67-yard touchdown and a 57-yard touchdown, which each came in the fourth quarter. The 67-yard score saw Panthers cornerback D.J. Miller Jr. fall down and Duggan hit an open Butler downfield. After the play, while laughing, Duggan said the Battlehawks got "f------ lucky" because Miller "fell down."

"He too little!"

Defenders wide receiver Cornell Powell came down with a one-on-one ball against Renegades cornerback Steven Jones Jr. for a 37-yard touchdown, getting DC on the board for the first time with 13:44 remaining in the second quarter. After the big play, Powell said "he too little" in reference to Jones. Powell went on to finish with a game-high 89 receiving yards.

"Oh geez … what a catch!"

Deontay Burnett reeled in a one-handed catch on a deep ball from quarterback Luis Perez and then maneuvered his way into the end zone for a 63-yard touchdown on their first play from scrimmage. During the play, Renegades head coach Bob Stoops couldn't believe what he was watching.

Inexact screaming

Dee Anderson finished off the overtime win for Memphis by reeling in a tight, 5-yard touchdown pass from Dresser Winn — and the receiver proceeded to make a bunch of sounds that were difficult to decipher. Anderson finished the game with four receptions for a game-high 93 yards and one touchdown.

"Nothing?"

Duggan took a shot after getting rid of the ball, and the St. Louis quarterback was shocked that he didn't get a flag thrown.

"Told you I got you"

Panthers quarterback Bryce Perkins threw a dime to wide receiver Malik Turner for a 20-yard touchdown with 2:53 remaining in the third quarter. He then repeated to Perkins, "told you I got you." While in a losing performance, Turner registered a game-high eight receptions.

"Picked off, score!"

It was a good day for the Roughnecks, one perhaps highlighted by cornerback Rayshad Williams corralling a bobbled pass for an interception and running it back 68 yards for a touchdown. As the play unfolded, positive screaming could be heard from a member of Houston's coaching staff, who thought that Williams was taking the pick back to the house from the start.

"You'll be good"

After muffing a punt, Michigan returner Xavier Malone got words of encouragement from head coach Mike Nolan.

