UFL 2024: UFL Championship Game by the numbers

The Birmingham Stallions won the 2024 UFL Championship Game on Sunday, pulling off a dominant 25-0 shutout of the San Antonio Brahmas in front of a spirited crowd at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

Here are the numbers to know.

0: In the biggest game of the year, Birmingham’s defense pitched the first shutout of the entire UFL season. In the NFL, there has never been a shutout in the Super Bowl era, and you have to go back to the 1964 regular season to find the last championship game shutout. That year, the Jim Brown-led Cleveland Browns beat Johnny Unitas’ Baltimore Colts, 27-0.

3: The number of consecutive spring professional football championship titles the Stallions have won in as many years. Head coach Skip Holtz and the Stallions have cemented their dynasty status after their 25-0 win over the Brahmas in Sunday's championship matchup. Birmingham is the first American pro football team to 3-peat since the NFL's Green Bay Packers won the 1965 NFL Championship Game and followed that up with two Super Bowls in the 1966 and 1967 seasons.

25: The 25-point final margin in Sunday's championship tilt was the second-largest blowout of the season in a league known for close games. The St Louis Battlehawks’ 45-12 win over the DC Defenders in Week 5 was the only game with a larger margin of victory.

32-4: Holtz and 23-year-old general manager Zach Potter have won 89% of their games, going 32-4 in three years.

53: When the Stallions fell behind 18-3 late in the second quarter of their playoff matchup against the Michigan Panthers last week, it appeared as if their chance at a third championship title was slipping away. However, Birmingham scored a 50-yard touchdown on the very next offensive play and never looked back for the rest of the postseason. The Stallions scored the final 28 points in that game vs. the Panthers and accounted for all the points in Sunday's title game, meaning they finished the year scoring 53 unanswered points between both postseason tilts.

93:58: Birmingham's defense didn’t allow a single point in the final six-plus quarters of the playoffs. The last points the Stallions allowed this season came with 3:59 left in the second quarter of the USFL Conference title game on June 8, meaning they pitched a shutout for the final 93:58 played this season — a time that spanned 20 drives by their opponents.

150: While QB Adrian Martinez’s final stat line didn’t hit the heights of some of his other games this season, the newly minted league MVP capped off his great season as 2024 UFL Championship Game MVP thanks to 150 yards of total offense and three total touchdowns (two rushing and one passing).

210: The number of yards the Stallions picked up on the ground in Sunday's title game, which was 95 more yards than San Antonio’s vaunted defense had allowed in any game this season. Ricky Person Jr. led the way for Birmingham’s top-ranked rushing offense with his first 100-yard game of the year.

