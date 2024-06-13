United Football League UFL 2024: Best mic’d up moments from conference title games Published Jun. 13, 2024 2:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 UFL Championship Game is set after a wild weekend of playoff action.

The Birmingham Stallions picked up their second consecutive victory over the Michigan Panthers to advance to Sunday's title game (5 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). They're set to face the lone team that defeated them in the regular season — the San Antonio Brahmas , whose top-ranked defense upset the St. Louis Battlehawks last week.

Missed any of the live action? We've got you covered with the top five plays and every touchdown from the playoffs .

That said, here are the best mic'd up moments of the week!

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Mic'd Up Moments from Conference Championships | UFL

"Run! Run, Ant, run!" … "Shoot that dice!"

Brahmas RB John Lovett had nothing but love for Anthony McFarland, encouraging him on his way to the end zone for a 69-yard rushing touchdown and meeting up with his teammate afterward to celebrate his first score of the season.

"Coach Wade, let's get it!"

The Brahmas were more than hyped about their 10-point victory over the Battlehawks on Sunday, celebrating after the game with a classic Gatorade cooler dump all over head coach Wade Phillips. In his first year with the team, the 76-year-old has led San Antonio to a 7-3 record and is headed to his first UFL Championship Game as a head coach.

"Defense, let's win this thing!"

Stallions head coach Skip Holtz was zoned in on his defense late in their 31-18 conference title win. Birmingham, which had held its last two opponents to under 20 points, didn't allow Michigan a single point in the third or fourth quarters.

"We got one shot to bring this thing back!"

After keeping the Stallions scoreless in the first quarter, Panthers head coach Mike Nolan tried his best to hype up his defense late in the game. Unfortunately, Birmingham had other plans and went on a 28-0 run to knock off Michigan.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United Football League Birmingham Stallions San Antonio Brahmas

share