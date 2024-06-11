United Football League UFL 2024: Every touchdown from conference title games Published Jun. 11, 2024 1:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The conference title portion of the UFL playoffs was entertaining to say the least, as the Birmingham Stallions scored 28 unanswered points to rally and beat the Michigan Panthers, and the San Antonio Brahmas held off a late push from the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Birmingham and San Antonio will now face off in the 2024 UFL Championship this Sunday (5 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). The Brahmas dealt the Stallions their lone loss of the regular season in Week 9, 18-9.

Here's every touchdown from the weekend!

Every Touchdown of the Conference Championship Week

Michigan Panthers vs. Birmingham Stallions

The Panthers scored a touchdown on the first possession of the game and led 18-3 in the second quarter. That said, they settled for multiple field goals, and then the Stallions came to life.

Sparked by Michigan's kickoff going out of bounds, putting the ball on the 50-yard line, Birmingham quarterback Adrian Martinez hit tight end Jordan Thomas for a 50-yard touchdown. The Stallions later squeaked out a field goal before halftime and trailed 18-12 at the break. A pair of Martinez turnovers on Birmingham's first two drives of the second half led to head coach Skip Holtz pulling Martinez for Matt Corral.

The third quarter saw both teams turn the ball over three times apiece, with the final turnover being Stallions cornerback Daniel Isom returning an interception 48 yards for a game-tying touchdown. Soon after, the Stallions assumed control, as a five-play drive ended with Corral hitting wide receiver Amari Rodgers for a go-ahead, 7-yard touchdown.

Following a blocked field goal, Birmingham put together a nine-play touchdown drive, capped off by Corral hitting running back Ricky Person Jr., who found his way into the end zone for a 15-yard score. Later, cornerback Ike Brown pulled down his second interception of the game, securing a 31-18 win for the Stallions. All the while, Stallions defensive end Dondrea Tillman finished with two of the team's five sacks.

San Antonio Brahmas vs. St. Louis Battlehawks

Both teams turned the ball over in the first quarter, but San Antonio made St. Louis pay, as Chase Garbers hit wide receiver Marquez Stevenson for a 15-yard touchdown three plays after a Battlehawks fumble.

On the Brahmas' next drive, Garbers and wide receiver Justin Smith hooked up for a 63-yard touchdown, helping them take a 13-3 lead into halftime. Then, on the first play of San Antonio's second drive of the second half, running back Anthony McFarland exploded through the St. Louis defense for a 69-yard touchdown on the ground. McFarland finished with 115 yards and the aforementioned score on the ground, while fellow running back Morgan Ellison rushed for 83 yards and the team finished with a combined 213 rushing yards on 6.1 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Brahmas defensive tackle Prince Emili pulled off two sacks.

The Battlehawks made matters interesting late in the third quarter when they put together a seven-play touchdown drive. Then, Pita Taumoepenu recovered a Garbers fumble and ran it back for a touchdown on the first play of the ensuing possession. St. Louis failed to convert a pair of two-point conversions, though, and trailed 19-15.

The Brahmas got a field goal on their next drive after the Garbers fumble. Later, Brahmas kicker Ryan Santoso knocked through another field goal after Battlehawks kicker Andre Szmyt missed a 50-yard attempt with 6:06 remaining in the fourth quarter. San Antonio won, 25-15.

