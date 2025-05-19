United Football League Luis Perez's head-scratching decision headlines UFL storylines from Week 8 Published May. 19, 2025 8:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the Arlington Renegades trailing by three points and needing only a field goal to send the game into overtime, quarterback Luis Perez took matters into his own hands — with disastrous results.

Instead of spiking the ball to set up a long field goal, Perez faked the spike and tried to connect on a quick out route to get a couple yards closer. However, DC Defenders cornerback Deandre Baker picked off the fluttering pass to seal a 33-30 victory and a spot in the postseason.

"I thought we were just spiking the football and were going to kick the field goal," Arlington head coach Bob Stoops said. "And Luis thought he had the out route, so he threw it. It didn’t work that way."

Despite Perez’s season-high 350 passing yards, the Renegades were eliminated from the playoffs for a second consecutive season after the critical turnover. Like last year, the Renegades struggled to get over the hump in close games. Now 3-5, all five losses for Arlington have been by a touchdown or less. The Renegades were 1-5 in one-score games last season.

With the victory, the Defenders (6-2) were one of four teams to punch their ticket to the playoffs over the weekend, as the teams in the postseason have been decided with two weeks left in the regular season.

On Saturday, St. Louis Battlehawks linebacker Travis Feeney forced Birmingham Stallions running back C.J. Marable to fumble with his team driving and 16 seconds left. Cornerback Myles Jones recovered it, and St. Louis held on for a 29-28 victory in front of 30,114 fans at The Dome at America’s Center.

St. Louis (6-2) clinched a playoff berth with the victory and Arlington’s loss. Even with the setback, the Stallions (5-3) also clinched a postseason berth because the Michigan Panthers (6-2) topped the Houston Roughnecks (3-5) on the road, 30-18.

The UFL announced that no matter how teams finish, the USFL Conference title game will be held at Protective Stadium in Birmingham and the XFL Conference championship tilt will be held in St. Louis on June 8.

Elsewhere, the Memphis Showboats (2-6) outlasted the San Antonio Brahmas (1-7) in overtime, 24-22.

Here’s a look at other storylines from Week 8:

Jacob Saylors grabs UFL rushing lead with 118-yard performance

A frontrunner for 2025 UFL Offensive Player of the Year, Saylors finished with 118 rushing yards on 16 carries in Week 8 — including a 1-yard touchdown to tie the game late in the fourth quarter and a 2-yard run for the ensuing 1-point conversion that served as the winning score.

Saylors now leads the league in rushing yards (466) and is tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns (five) with two games left. The Battlehawks have the top rushing offense in the league, averaging 141 rushing yards a contest. St. Louis is now riding a four-game winning streak.

"Birmingham’s defense knew we were running the football," St. Louis head coach Anthony Becht said. "We knew we were running the football, and we just kept pounding it away. Ultimately, that was the difference in the football game. But just really proud of the way he (Saylors) played and what he brings to the table.

"He’s a captain. He’s our best player honestly, and he lives up to those expectations. In the biggest games, in the biggest moments, you’ve got to show up, and he did."

Danny Etling leads Panthers with three-TD performance

A late-game scratch, league MVP candidate Bryce Perkins did not play against the Roughnecks due to an ankle injury. Perkins was limited in practice during the week but fully participated Friday and was listed as probable for the game.

However, Michigan head coach Mike Nolan had been rotating Perkins and second-stringer Etling earlier in the year, and the latter performed very well (14-for-22 passes for 167 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions).

"As I settled in and just got to see what the defense was doing, I kind of got into the rhythm of seeing the plays," Etling said. "I got into the rhythm of playing live football again. It’s kind of just like old hat. I’ve been playing football for a long time, so it’s no biggie once you get into a rhythm."

Houston QB Jalan McClendon completed 30 of 50 passes for 316 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. However, he did throw a pick-six in the second half with the game still within reach; Michigan CB Keni Lovely returned it 55 yards for the score.

Jordan Ta’amu solidifies frontrunner status for UFL MVP award

The Ole Miss product is one of only two quarterbacks (Perez is the other) to start every game this season and continues to churn out prolific passing performances for the Defenders.

Ta’amu finished 15-for-26 with 240 passing yards and two touchdowns in the win. He also ran for 24 yards and even caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from receiver Chris Rowland. Ta’amu leads the league in passing yards (1,990) and passing touchdowns (16). He’s also No. 16 in the UFL in rushing yards (171).

"I’m just excited for this opportunity to rewrite history," Ta’amu said about his team reaching the postseason. "The last two years it hurt, not winning those championships. We felt like in the locker room that we were the better team."

We see you, Tyler Vaughns!

While his team has struggled to get wins, the USC product has put together some highlight performances over the last two weeks. The latest highlight-reel catch was an acrobatic, one-handed grab for a 5-yard touchdown at the back of the end zone from Perez. Vaughns finished with three catches for 51 yards and two scores on eight targets.

Over the last two games, Vaughns has 12 catches for 178 yards and three touchdowns. He's sixth in receptions (30), seventh in receiving yards (344) and tied for fourth in touchdown receptions (three) with two games left.

Showboats escape San Antonio in overtime win

FOX's Friday night game had a little bit of everything, including a blocked punt followed by a missed field goal. The two teams combined for five turnovers and 128 penalty yards.

San Antonio tight end Steven Stilianos threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Dee Anderson for a touchdown, while another player who usually has his hand on the ground — Memphis defensive tackle Josiah Bronson — reeled in a touchdown-saving interception.

In the end, Memphis QB Troy Williams led his team to two straight two-point conversions in OT for the Showboats’ second win this season. Jashaun Corbin finished with 25 carries for 145 rushing yards and a score for the Brahmas.

