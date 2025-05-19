United Football League Renegades WR Tyler Vaughns' one-handed TD highlights top UFL plays from Week 8 Published May. 19, 2025 7:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 8 of the 2025 UFL season featured some more exciting action as the regular season nears its end and playoff tickets are being punched.

Three of the four games over the weekend were decided by a score, with one of those games needing overtime to determine the winner. Another one of those battles featured a pair of title hopefuls going head-to-head in St. Louis, with that game being determined in the final seconds.

[MORE: What is the UFL? Everything to know about the 2025 United Football League ]

That said, here are the 10 best plays from Week 8.

10. Battlehawks' defense comes up with another game-sealing turnover

Two weeks after getting a strip-sack in the final moments to defeat the Renegades, the Battlehawks' defense did something similar to help clinch their win over the Stallions. St. Louis linebacker Travis Feeney punched the ball out of Birmingham running back C.J. Marable's grasp as the Stallions were looking to get into field goal range in the final seconds of Saturday's game. Instead, the Battlehawks were able to get on the loose ball with 16 seconds remaining, sealing a 29-28 win.

9. Defenders bring out the trickery

QB Jordan Ta'amu led the UFL in passing yards and touchdowns entering Week 8, but the Defenders opted for someone else to throw the ball for a touchdown when they made their way deep into Renegades territory in the second quarter of Sunday's game. Chris Rowland took a reverse and threw the ball back to the Defenders' quarterback, who caught the ball and ran into the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown.

8. Roughnecks QB Jalan McClendon finds his guy deep

Trailing 14-3 in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Panthers, McClendon took a chance to help the Roughnecks find the scoreboard. His willingness paid off, as he dropped the ball between two Panthers defenders to wide receiver Keke Chism for a 33-yard touchdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Showboats open the game with a pick-six

The Showboats' defense opened Friday's game against the Brahmas on the right note. Memphis defensive back Cameron Dantzler telegraphed San Antonio quarterback Kevin Hogan's pass perfectly, jumping in front of the intended receiver to get the ball and returning it 43 yards for a touchdown.

6. Stallions QB J'Mar Smith drops a dime while getting hit

In his first start with the Stallions, Smith showed the same composure he had when he led his team to a come-from-behind victory in Week 7. On his second dropback of Saturday's game, Smith took a hard hit from a rusher, but he was able to get the ball out. His pass was right on target as well, connecting with Deon Cain for a 65-yard score.

UFL Top 10 Plays From Week 8 | United Football League

5. Brahmas get a trick play TD

The Defenders weren't the only team to get a trick play touchdown pass in Week 8. In the second quarter of Friday's game against the Showboats, tight end Steven Stilianos got a screen pass before launching a pass down the field to wide receiver Dee Anderson for a 33-yard touchdown.

4. Stallions WR Deon Cain hits the jets for six

Smith and Cain connected for a touchdown for the second time in Saturday's game in the third quarter. This time around, though, Cain did a lot of the work. Smith threw a dart to the receiver on an in route before he sped up and ran into the end zone for a 50-yard touchdown.

3. Defenders RB Deon Jackson goes 57 yards untouched

It didn't take long for the Defenders' offense to get into the end zone in Sunday's game against the Renegades. On their second play from scrimmage, Jackson took a handoff out of a shotgun formation and ran right by Renegades defenders for a 57-yard touchdown.

2. Panthers DB Keni-H Lovely dances his way to six

The Panthers' defense helped break Saturday's game against the Roughnecks open in the third quarter. Holding a 21-12 lead, Lovely intercepted Roughnecks quarterback Danny Etling. As he made his way downfield, it looked like Lovely was going to be taken down well before he reached the end zone. Instead, he danced around some defenders to score a 55-yard pick-six.

1. Renegades WR Tyler Vaughns comes up with one-handed TD grab

Renegades QB Luis Perez threw a touchdown pass to Vaughns twice in the first half of Sunday's game against the Defenders. The second was the more impressive of the two, with Perez's pass being a bit high, but Vaughns making the grab thanks to his long arms.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United Football League

share