United Football League J'Mar Smith rallying Stallions to comeback win tops UFL storylines from Week 7 Published May. 12, 2025 6:53 p.m. ET

The defending champions returned to their winning ways for a second week in a row, and a familiar face helped lead the Birmingham Stallions to a 33-25 comeback victory over the Houston Roughnecks in Week 7.

Second-string quarterback J’Mar Smith replaced starter Case Cookus late in the fourth quarter after the Northern Arizona product took a big hit that resulted in an elbow injury to his throwing arm.

Smith had not played in a game since 2023 and had retired from professional football. However, Smith was brought back a few weeks ago to serve as the team’s emergency third-string quarterback after Alex McGough, Matt Corral and Andrew Peasley were all sidelined due to injuries. Smith played for Birmingham head coach Skip Holtz in college at Louisiana Tech and helped lead the Stallions to the USFL Championship Game in 2022.

"I always wanted J’Mar on this roster," Holtz said.

Birmingham trailed 25-6 in the first half but scored 27 unanswered points to earn the big win. Smith scored the game-winner, rolling to his right and scrambling to the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown when all his receivers were covered. Smith finished 3 of 5 for 63 yards in relief of Cookus. The 19-point comeback was the largest in UFL history.

"Just getting back out there was the main thing for me," Smith said. "It [has] been a long time coming. I know the offense pretty well. Me and Coach Holtz have been together for a while, so it’s just knowing what he wants, going out there and executing."

With the win, the Stallions (5-2) remain tied atop the USFL Conference with the Michigan Panthers (5-2), who narrowly defeated the Arlington Renegades (3-4) at Choctaw Stadium, 25-24.

The DC Defenders (5-2) held off the San Antonio Brahmas (1-6) in the opening game of the weekend, 32-24, while the St. Louis Battlehawks (5-2) closed things out with a 19-9 road victory over the Memphis Showboats (1-6).

The Brahmas and the Showboats have been eliminated from playoff consideration.

Here’s a look at other storylines from Week 7:

Stallions' dominant run game returns

The top rushing team in the UFL a year ago, the Stallions struggled to get things going on the ground through the first half of this season. However, Birmingham found a rhythm running the football against the Roughnecks, finishing with 142 rushing yards as a team. Ricky Person Jr. led Birmingham with 60 yards on the ground and a score.

"I’m really proud of the way we ran the ball today," Holtz said. "I thought both tailbacks ran the ball hard and did some good things on offense."

And because the Stallions scored more than 30 points for the first time this season, Holtz said he’ll make good on a bet with his wife Jennifer and shave the beard he’s been growing since the start of the year.

Battlehawks clicking thanks to stout defense, stellar play from QB Max Duggan

Duggan had his best game since taking over for an injured Manny Wilkins in Week 5. The TCU product completed 15 of 23 passes for a total of 158 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown pass to Jacour Peason on a corner route. Duggan also ran for a game-high 57 yards and a score.

However, the Battlehawks were led by their defense. St. Louis has given up just one touchdown in two games and held the Showboats' offense to 4.2 yards per play.

"On defense, we’ve been just relentless," St. Louis pass rusher Travis Feeney said. "A bend but don’t break mentality. … At the end of the day, our defense has to beat the other team’s defense, and that’s the biggest thing."

Winners of three straight, the Battlehawks will face another tough test when they host the Stallions at The Dome at America’s Center on Saturday (4 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Defenders stay atop XFL Conference with win over Brahmas

QB Jordan Ta’amu had another big day, completing 19 of 24 passes for 278 yards, three scores and no interceptions. Those numbers include a 76-yard touchdown strike to his former teammate at Ole Miss in receiver Braylon Sanders. Ta’amu remains the league leader in passing yards (1,750) and passing touchdowns (14) through Week 7.

However, the momentum-changing play came on defense for the Defenders when linebacker Anthony Hines picked up a fumble by San Antonio QB Kevin Hogan after he ran into left tackle Willie Tyler while trying to evade pressure. Hines corralled the loose ball and returned it 51 yards to tie the game at 12-all to end the half. Hines finished with nine tackles, while teammate defensive tackle Joe Wallace contributed six tackles and two sacks.

With San Antonio running back Anthony McFarland out due to a shoulder injury, his replacement Jashaun Corbin put in some work, finishing with 109 rushing yards on nine carries — including a stunning 57-yard touchdown run.

Panthers RB Toa Taua scores game-winner in comeback victory

With a handful of family and friends in attendence, Taua delivered on Mother’s Day weekend. The Nevada product tied the game on a 1-yard plunge as time expired and then won the game on another grinding run from two yards out for the one-point conversion and the victory. Taua finished with 70 scrimmage yards.

QB Bryce Perkins also had another big day, totaling 231 passing yards and 68 rushing yards.

"I’m just proud to be a part of these moments … and for the guys trusting me and having faith," Taua said. "There’s never a dull moment in the game. We all looked at each other and said we’re going to get another [opportunity] here, and we’re going to capitalize. Just be ready.

"It’s one of those moments where you look at everyone in the huddle and say, ‘Let’s go win this ball game.'"

Arlington QB Luis Perez threw for a league-high 314 passing yards in the loss. Tyler Vaughns finished with a game-high 127 receiving yards on nine receptions and a touchdown.

Los Angeles Rams' Puka Nacua on hand to watch brothers play

Rams Pro Bowl receiver Nacua was at Choctaw Stadium to watch his older brothers play over the weekend.

Michigan safety Kai Nacua finished with a tackle and a pass breakup, while brother Samson Nacua totaled 35 kick return yards, although he did have a fumble.

"I would say the two words would be love and competitiveness, for sure," Puka Nacua said when asked to describe what it was like growing up in the Nacua household. "I think competitiveness came first — we were fighting … to see who was going to be the best football player, the best basketball player. And then my mom was our head coach and the general manager. She made sure there was love at the dinner table, so we had the perfect balance of both."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune.

