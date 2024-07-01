United Football League FOX Super 6 UFL contest recap: Winners use money for trips, donations Published Jul. 1, 2024 11:55 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Is there anything more enjoyable than bonding over football with loved ones while winning some cash?

People get to do just that weekly with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 contest.

With opportunities to win thousands of dollars, the Super 6 game gives fans a new reason to get excited about sports.

The contest — which has been live since the beginning of the 2023 NFL season — has already given away a ton of cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than $286,000 in cash and prize packages has been won in total across four Super 6 contests to date (NFL, NFL Network, Daytona 500 and UFL).

Now that the UFL season has wrapped up, here's a look back at some of our recent winners.

Football Fan Wins Big

Every week, real people win real money playing the contest.

Take Calvin from Memphis.

Not only does Calvin watch the UFL weekly, but he is also a huge Dallas Cowboys fan. When asked for a 2024 prediction for his favorite team, Calvin didn’t show much optimism.

"I expect them to perform as they have done the last 30 years: play well in the regular season and then figure out a way to lose in the first or second round of the playoffs."

Calvin from Memphis was a big FOX Super 6 winner this season

He says that he has been playing the Super 6 contest since it first started and his winning strategy is to "look at the matchups and how the teams and players have fared in previous games."

Calvin’s family was not entirely surprised by his big win, as he had won some other big sports contests in the past.

The Memphis native will be using his prize winnings toward upcoming moving expenses.

Tom Brady on covering the UFL Championship and preparing for a broadcast

Commanders Fan Gets Lucky with UFL

Now, let us travel to Lanham, Maryland.

Jewel was in complete shock when she "won the biggest prize of her life", playing Fox Super 6. She made her picks by "watching the games and paying attention to the stats."

Jewel from Maryland, the Commanders fan who cashed in during the UFL season

Jewel, who is retired, plans to use the prize money for a trip.

As a Washington Commanders fan, she is hoping that her squad has more success in 2024 than last season.

Good Samaritan, Good Fortune

Finally, let's travel to Fairhaven, Massachusetts, where Jimbo used his "random picks" to win big.

Fontes, a massive Boston sports fan, plans to donate some of his prize money to charity. Fontes has made a huge difference in the Boston community, and recently shaved his head at Gillette Stadium in support of the charity called One Mission: Buzz Off For Kids With Cancer.

As you've seen with Calvin, Jewel and Jimbo, real people play these contests and win. What's even more appealing is that you don't need a daring strategy before finalizing your picks.

Let's dive into some of the most interesting questions and answers from the UFL season.

Stallions blank Brahmas in UFL Championship: Tom Brady awards Adrian Martinez MVP

Perfection, Hardest and Easiest

Every week, the contest challenges its participants with fun, knowledge-oriented questions. We dug into the data to highlight a few nuggets from the entire UFL season.

Number of Perfect Entries: Across the entire UFL season, we only had two perfect entries that answered all six questions correctly. Both of them came in Week 5.

Overall hardest (most incorrect) question: UFL Week 3, question No. 3 — "Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS from highest to lowest," with only 0.27% of entries ordering them correctly (A: Panthers > Stallions > Roughnecks > Showboats)



Overall hardest (most incorrect) non-ranker question: UFL Week 9, question No. 2 — "Which team will score the most TOTAL TOUCHDOWNS in Week 9?" with only 6.83% of entries correctly selecting the DC Defenders (our biggest underdog for the question).



Overall easiest (most correct) question: UFL Week 9, question No. 6 — "What will be the outcome of this game? Michigan Panthers: Win by 4 points or more OR Houston Roughnecks: Win -or- Lose by 3 points or fewer," with 88.97% of entries correctly selecting the Michigan Panthers.



Biggest upset on question No. 6: Our sixth question is always a pick against the spread for our featured UFL game on FOX. Our biggest upset on question No. 6 came in Week 6, with only 12.93% of entries correctly picking the DC Defenders to win -or- lose by 1 point or fewer against the San Antonio Brahmas.



Predicting the Outcome of the UFL Championship: The Birmingham Stallions were heavy favorites in the UFL title game, with 77.79% of entries correctly predicting that they would win by 3 points or more against the San Antonio Brahmas.

Tom Brady's best moments from his broadcast debut with FOX Sports at the UFL Championship

So , how can you join in on the fun?

It's simple.

Just look out for our next FOX Super 6 contest, and when it goes live, try your hand to see if you can win.

The best part? Yes, it gets better.

It's free!



Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share