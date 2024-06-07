United Football League FOX Super 6 contest: Geoff Schwartz's UFL Conference Championship picks Updated Jun. 7, 2024 2:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link



Read below for my thoughts on UFL Conference Championship weekend, which can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

Let's dive into the questions and predictions below.

1) Which team will have the most PASSING YARDS in the Conference Championships?

Birmingham Stallions, San Antonio Brahmas, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks

I expect San Antonio and St. Louis to have a high-scoring game. Yes, AJ McCarron is a little beat up, but he’s the best option here. McCarron is completing 64% of passes and San Antonio has allowed 183 completions this season.

Prediction: St. Louis Battlehawks

2) Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS from highest to lowest:

San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks, Michigan Panthers, Birmingham Stallions

Birmingham has the best offense in the UFL. No, the Stallions have not lived up to their scoring potential the last two games, but I expect them to give it their best now that the postseason is here. They’ve been on autopilot, but that ends this weekend. Oh, and Birmingham has the best quarterback of all the teams left in Adrian Martinez.

Prediction: Birmingham, St. Louis, San Antonio, Michigan

3) Who will have the most RUSHING YARDS in the Conference Championships?

Adrian Martinez, John Lovett, Jacob Saylors, Matthew Colburn II

The Stallions' quarterback leads the league in rushing with 528 yards. That's good for 52.8 per game. In a high-stakes contest like a conference championship game, Martinez is bound to keep the ball more often and use his legs to make some magic.

Prediction: Adrian Martinez

4) Will the TOTAL SCORE of the MICH@BHAM game be OVER or UNDER 42.5 points?

Over 42.5 points or Under 42.5 points

As I’ve stated above, I believe we see the best of Birmingham's offense. That means the Stallions scoring in the 30s.

Prediction: Over

5) Order the following by who will have the most RECEIVING YARDS from highest to lowest:

Hakeem Butler, Jontre Kirklin, Siaosi Mariner, Deon Cain

Hakeem Butler led the league in receiving yards in the regular season. McCarron should be feeling better, so I expect Butler to mimic his performance from his team's Week 3 game against San Antonio — six catches for 87 yards.

Prediction: Hakeem Butler, Deon Cain, Jontre Kirklin, Siaosi Mariner

6) What will be the outcome of this game?

San Antonio Brahmas win or lose by 2 points or fewer OR St. Louis Battlehawks win by 3 points or more

These teams are very evenly-matched. I see a close one.

Prediction: San Antonio Brahmas win or lose by 2 points or fewer

Tiebreaker — What will be the final score?

Prediction: St. Louis 27, San Antonio 26

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

