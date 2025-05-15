United Football League Five things to watch for in Week 8 of the 2025 UFL season Published May. 15, 2025 5:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Since the start of the 2025 UFL season, St. Louis Battlehawks head coach Anthony Becht has been preparing his team for this weekend's matchup.

Becht has built the Battlehawks to win an UFL title, St. Louis will have to dethrone the current champion Birmingham Stallions in order to do that. They'll get an opportunity to see if they're up to that task this weekend when they host the Stallions at The Dome at America’s Center on Saturday (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

"They’re the reigning champions, so if you want to be where they are, you’ve got to take it from them," Becht said.

The Stallions won the first and only matchup between these two franchises last season, a 30-26 victory in Birmingham in Week 7 of the regular season. St. Louis failed to make it to the championship game last year, losing to the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL Conference title game, 25-15.

However, with both teams sitting at 5-2 and tied for the lead atop their respective conferences, Saturday’s game could be a preview of this year’s championship tilt. The Battlehawks hope to play in that one, with the highly anticipated contest taking place in St. Louis. However, Becht understands there’s still a lot of work to do.

"We know how good Birmingham is, but we’re a good team, too," Becht said. "They’re going to have to worry about us as well, so it’s going to be a great matchup."

Elsewhere, the Brahmas (1-6) kick things off by hosting the Memphis Showboats (1-6) on Friday (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). On Saturday, the Michigan Panthers (5-2) hit the road to face the Houston Roughnecks (3-4) in a game that'll be broadcast simultaneously (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) alongside Stallions-Battlehawks.

Things come to a close with the DC Defenders (5-2) hosting the Arlington Renegades (3-4) on Sunday (noon ET).

Here’s a closer look at five things to watch for in Week 8:

1. Alex McGough returns, but J’Mar Smith to start for Stallions

Out since suffering a separated shoulder in Week 2, Birmingham's starting quarterback McGough returned to practice this week, giving head coach Skip Holtz a tough decision to make as to who to start against St. Louis in an all-important contest with huge postseason implications.

Last week’s starter, Case Cookus, could not finish the game due to an injured elbow on his throwing arm. Cookus has also been nursing a balky knee and was limited in practice this week.

Smith, who helped lead Birmingham to a USFL title in 2022, subbed in for Cookus and helped lead the Stallions to a comeback victory over Houston in Week 7. Backup QB Andrew Peasley also returned to practice this week after suffering a knee injury in Week 6.

The Stallions released Jalen Morton to make room on the roster for McGough. Holtz says he’s carrying four QBs on the roster this week because he doesn't know who’s healthy enough to play, but Smith will get the start against the Battlehawks. "The only healthy guy I’ve got right now is J’Mar Smith," Holtz said. "He’s the healthiest quarterback right now and gives us the best chance to win."

2. QB Troy Williams to start for Showboats

The quarterback carousel churned again for Memphis, as interim head coach Jim Turner made the decision to start Williams this weekend against the Brahmas. Williams split time with E.J. Perry to start the year.

The Utah product has played in three games, making one start and completing 16 of 27 passes for 180 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. Perry will serve as the backup and Dresser Winn, who started the last three games but missed practice time this week with a knee injury, will serve as the emergency third-string quarterback.

The Showboats will also be without running back Wes Hills due to a calf issue. For San Antonio, star running back Anthony McFarland (shoulder) and receiver Mathew Sexton (hamstring) are inactive.

3. UFL's leading tackler Frank Ginda out for year with shoulder injury

Michigan will have to play the rest of the season without its leading tackler after Ginda was placed on IR due to a left shoulder injury. Ginda leads the league with 61 combined tackles, including four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

The Panthers already lost last year’s UFL Defensive Player of the Year in edge rusher Breeland Speaks when he was placed on IR with an unspecified injury.

However, the Panthers did get an explosive playmaker back, with running back Matt Colburn returning to the active roster after missing five games because of a shoulder issue. To make room, the Panthers waived running back Jaden Sheridan, who was claimed by the Brahmas.

4. WR Jacob Harris returns to action for San Antonio

Speaking of the Brahmas, one of the team’s leading receivers will return to action this week. Big-bodied pass catcher Harris returned to the active roster this week after missing Week 7 because of a foot injury.

A fourth-round selection by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft, Harris spent two seasons in L.A. and one year with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Harris leads San Antonio with 247 receiving yards on 15 receptions, averaging 16.5 yards per catch.

Kevin Hogan is set to make his third start at quarterback for San Antonio. The Brahmas also waived safety BoPete Keys (hamstring) this week.

5. Battlehawks defensive coordinator Donnie Abraham to coach son Micah Abraham

St. Louis signed a familiar face to the roster, adding depth to the defensive backfield with the addition of Micah Abraham. A sixth-round selection by the Indianapolis Colts last season, he was cut during final roster cuts. He spent part of the 2024 season on the practice squad with the Cincinnati Bengals and signed a deal with the team in January. However, he was released by the Bengals this week.

Micah Abraham, 24, finished with 150 combined tackles and 12 interceptions during his college career at Marshall. He joins a St. Louis defense that's allowed just one touchdown over the last two games. To make room on the roster, the Battlehawks waived LB Olakunle Fatukasi.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him at @eric_d_williams .

