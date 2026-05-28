2026 UFL Week 10: How To Watch, What To Know, Biggest Storylines

The final week of the 2026 UFL regular season has arrived.

Week 10 of the UFL season kicks off Friday with a four-game slate spread across the weekend: one matchup Friday night, one game Saturday and a doubleheader Sunday.

All 40 regular-season games — plus the playoffs on June 7 and the championship game on June 13 — will be televised across FOX, FS1, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network. Games will also be available to stream on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app and FOX One. Here are the full regular-season schedules for every team.

Here's everything to know about Week 10:

Week 10 (May 29–31)

Date/Time: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Location: The Dome at America's Center (St. Louis, Missouri)

Key players: Renegades QB Austin Reed, LB J.T. Tyler; Battlehawks QB Luis Perez, RB Jarveon Howard

What to know: The Renegades are coming off a Week 9 loss that took them out of playoff contention. Quarterback Austin Reed's 33.3% passing completion and just 107 rushing yards made for a slower Renegades offense. Now heading to the Battlehawks — who clinched their playoff spot last weekend — the Renegades will have to keep up with a powerful St. Louis offense to end the regular season on a high note.

The Battlehawks are playoff-bound after a 21-15 win over the Houston Gamblers, as quarterback Luis Perez fueled an air-raid offense, combining for 239 passing yards and a 38-yard touchdown to Hakheem Butler. Aside from a stellar passing performance, the run game contributed a score with running back Kylin James' touchdown and Jarveon Howard's two-point conversion. Now hosting the Renegades, a balanced offense will be key to getting back in the win column.

Date/Time: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Location: Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)

Key players: Gamblers WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper, S Major Burns; Stallions QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, RB Snoop Conner

What to know: The Gamblers are 3-6 after their home loss as they enter a road contest at the Birmingham Stallions. Although the Gamblers’ two touchdowns gave them a 15–10 lead at halftime, St. Louis’ touchdown and field goal in the second half ultimately clinched the win. Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee struggled with no touchdowns and one interception.

Although Birmingham had a comfortable 23-10 first-half lead, a weaker offensive performance led to the Stallions' 36-29 loss. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw two interceptions and completed just 45.7% of his passes and the run game produced one touchdown and 117 rushing yards. With one playoff spot still up for grabs, the Stallions will have to capitalize on a Gamblers team coming off a loss to keep themselves in the running.

Date/Time: Sunday at noon ET

Channel: ABC

Location: Audi Field (Washington D.C.)

Key players: Storm QB Jack Plummer, WR Chris Rowland; Defenders QB Spencer Sanders, RB Deon Jackson

What to know: Entering the final regular season game, the Storm's 27-19 week 9 win cemented their playoff spot. Quarterback Jack Plummer was impressive, throwing 21-of-27 for 275 passing yards and three touchdowns. Despite a poor showing in the run game — with just 52 rushing yards — wide receiver Chris Rowland shined with eight receptions for 117 yards and one touchdown. The Storm now sit comfortably in first place with a rematch with a struggling Defenders team.

What was evident from the Defenders' Week 9 loss to the Storm was the offensive struggle without quarterback Jordan Ta'amu. Backup quarterback Spencer Sanders finished the day 10-of-21 with 160 passing yards and 75 yards on the ground. However, Deon Jackson's one touchdown and 202 rushing yards kept DC in the game. Even with their playoff spot clinched — thanks to the Stallions' loss — the Defenders will look for revenge in the Week 10 rematch with the Storm.

Date/Time: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Location: Historic Crew Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Key players: Kings QB Chandler Rogers, WR Tarik Black; Aviators QB Jalen Morton, WR John Lovett

What to know: The Kings are coming off a convincing 37-23 Week 9 win that solidified their spot in the playoffs. Quarterback Chandler Rogers led the way, finishing the day 16-of-21 for 266 yards and two touchdowns. Both run and pass games led the way, as running back Isaiah Wheeler finished with eight carries for 93 yards and one touchdown, and wide receiver Tarik Black hauled in four receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown. The Kings now hit the road to an Aviators team hot off a win.

In quarterback Jalen Morton's first start, he led a comeback performance for the Aviators that helped them clinch a 36-29 win. Morton finished with 213 passing yards and two passing touchdowns, as well as 97 yards on the ground and one rushing touchdown. Although the Aviators' comeback efforts earned them their third win, the playoffs are very much out of reach, and they will look to end the season on a high note.

Single-game, season and group tickets are available now at www.theufl.com/tickets.