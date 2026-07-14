Zlatan Ibrahimović Praises Spain Midfielder Rodri: 'He Puts Out Fires'

After recovering from a major ACL injury nearly two years ago, Spain midfielder Rodri has been able to make a huge impact as La Roja look to win its first World Cup since 2010.

Havng endured a similar injury during his career, FOX Sports soccer analyst Zlatan Ibrahimović lauded the remarkable comeback Rodri has made from his injury.

"He's a player that doesn't get a lot of credit, gets unseen, but [he] won the Ballon d'Or, which is not normal for the position that he plays in," Ibrahimović said following Spain's semifinal win over France.

Ibrahimović continued to compliment Rodri's skillset, saying that he not only "puts players around him on fire" but he can also "put out fires" for his multi-faceted leadership capabilities on the pitch.

In 2024, Rodri ruptured his ACL while playing for Manchester City, undergoing surgery that saw him miss Spain's title run at the 2024 Euros. He then made his competitive return in May 2025, receiving a standing ovation as he substituted in the 85th minute during City's 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

At this World Cup, Rodri started every game and has played almost every minute, missing only three throughout the entirety of the tournament. With this kind of consistency and health, it's safe to say that Rodri is back and ready to compete at the highest level.