Zlatan Ibrahimović To Join FOX Sports For 2026 World Cup

Zlatan Ibrahimović has announced he'll join FOX Sports for the 2026 World Cup, representing a bold new chapter in the Swedish icon's career. Despite retiring from professional football in 2023 following an emotional farewell at AC Milan, the 44-year-old remains one of the most bankable and charismatic personalities in the world.

"You're welcome, America"

His presence ensures that even if Sweden fail to navigate their tricky play-off path against Ukraine and potentially Poland or Albania, the "Lion" will still be front and center.

In true Zlatan fashion, the announcement was made with his trademark confidence. The promotional clip features the former Manchester United and Barcelona man sipping coffee in a quiet Milanese square, addressing the viewers directly as the winter season fades.

In the advert, Ibrahimović says: "Where has everybody gone? The Olympics is over but that is no reason to be sad and depressed. It felt good, no? Cheering for your red, white and blue… all the gold medals, it was nice. But the snow is melting now and you don’t know what to do. You want to watch the best in the world. I bring the American people some good news. Not only is the FIFA World Cup coming to Fox this summer… so is Zlatan. See you soon and you’re welcome, America."

A star-studded global showcase

Not only is the FIFA World Cup coming to FOX this summer… so is Zlatan. You’re welcome, America. #ZLATANonFOX

The promotional footage blends snapshots from the Milano Cortina Games with iconic moments featuring stars like Lamine Yamal, Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland. It also showcases Kylian Mbappe and Christian Pulisic in celebration, alongside the historic image of Lionel Messi kissing the trophy at Qatar 2022.

A new chapter for the 32-trophy man

This punditry gig marks a significant step in Ibrahimović's post-playing career. Since hanging up his boots, he has remained active in advisory roles, but this television contract brings him back to the forefront of the global game. By holding the official Adidas 2026 World Cup ball to the camera, Zlatan confirmed he will be ready for the kickoff on June 11.