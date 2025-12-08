Sweden World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times

Viktor Gyokeres and Sweden now know their path to glory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after qualifying by beating Poland 3-2 on Tuesday. Sweden learned their group stage opponents, which stadiums they will play at, and the times for the games.

When is the World Cup? How to Watch?

The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The FOX family of networks and the FOX Sports app are your complete home for World Cup content, including live matches, complete highlights, commentary and analysis, and full-match replays.

What is Sweden's Group and Who are the Opponents?

Sweden will be in Group F. Its opponents will be:

Netherlands

Tunisia

Japan

What is Sweden's World Cup Schedule?

The team’s three group-stage games will be as follows: