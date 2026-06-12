Zlatan Ibrahimović: Erling Haaland Still Has Much To Do To 'Reach The Freak Of Nature'

Erling Haaland might be the best goalscorer in the world, but don't tell Zlatan Ibrahimović that the Norwegian star is on his level yet.

When FOX Sports soccer analyst Alexi Lalas suggested that Haaland could surpass Ibrahimović as one of the best strikers in the game with a strong showing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ibrahimović – who is Sweden's all-time leading scorer – vehemently disagreed.

"I'm not sure about that. [Haaland] needs to do much more to reach the freak of nature," Ibrahimović said when Lalas made his bold statement about Haaland on "FIFA World Cup Live."

Already one of the best at the club leave, can Erling Haaland cement his status at the World Cup? (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Ibrahimović didn't totally dismiss Haaland's game. He showed some respect for the Manchester City striker, but Ibrahimović also said he believes Haaland's game is one-dimensional and not as complete as his.

"He does [score] goals. He's a killer in the box. But I saw myself more all around. I like to play with the ball," Ibrahimović said. "He's a killer in the box, but that's enough. He's intelligent. He does what he needs to do. He doesn't do more than he's able to do. He doesn't waste energy on that. I saw an interview with him where he said my dream is to touch two balls, score two goals. I would say different: My dream is to touch two balls, score three goals."

Haaland, who'll only turn 26 in July, has already set numerous goalscoring records in his relatively young career. He's won the Premier League's Golden Boot in three of his first four seasons with Man City, setting the league record for the most goals scored in a single season (36) in 2022-23. He scored 27 goals in 35 Premier League appearances for Man City this past season en route to his third Premier League Golden Boot, too.

Haaland's dominant play hasn't been restricted to the club level, either. His 16 goals in World Cup qualifying were the most among all players. He also has an astonishing 55 goals in 50 caps for Norway.

That's why Lalas believes Haaland could reach all-time status soon.

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"Just absolutely eats up ground. Ruthless as a finisher, in the box, in the air and with his feet," Lalas said. "Keep in mind, [it's Haaland's] first World Cup. Now, a lot of times when we talk about Haaland, it's in the context of the incredible player he is for club, right? But he's obviously a critical player for Norway. Is his supporting cast good? Judging him at times is going to be difficult.

"I'm going to tell you right now: If this man has a big World Cup, boom, right to the top. Even over [Ibrahimović]. I love you, Z, but I'll take Haaland over you if he has a big World Cup, in terms of legendary status."

Still, Haaland might have a bit of a way to go before matching Ibrahimović as an all-time player. He's still nearly 200 goals shy (317) of the 511 goals Ibrahimović scored at the club level. Ibrahimović also holds numerous unique records, like being the only player to score in the UEFA Champions League with six different teams and being the only player to score in his Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1 debuts.

But Haaland now has an opportunity to do something that Ibrahimović wasn't able to do, which is to make the knockout stage of the World Cup. Haaland and Norway begin their World Cup play in Group I on Tuesday, when it takes on Iraq at Boston Stadium (3 p.m. ET on FOX/FOX One). Norway will also face Senegal and France in group play.

How To Watch 2026 FIFA World Cup

The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX and FS1 with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports apps.