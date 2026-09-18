Zinedine Zidane Names 5 First-Time Call-Ups In France's Nations League Squad

Zinedine Zidane started building the France team of the future by picking several new faces on Friday when naming his first squad since taking charge.

Rennes striker Esteban Lepaul, Liverpool center back Jeremy Jacquet, Como midfielder Lucas Da Cunha, Inter Milan's Andy Diouf and Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes are set for their debuts in upcoming Nations League games.

"They are players who deserve to be here, players I want to see," coach Zidane said Friday at the French soccer federation’s headquarters. "Everyone will be involved."

France plays in Turkey on Sept. 25 and Belgium three days later, then hosts Italy on Oct. 2 and Belgium on Oct. 5.

"What inspires me is the game," Zidane said. "I want to see these players and this team playing."

The 21-year-old Jacquet has made a solid start since joining Liverpool from Rennes in the offseason in a deal worth a reported 70 million euros ($80 million).

"I like his profile a lot," Zidane said. "I’ve followed him for a long time because he played alongside my son in the youth teams."

(Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Diouf plays in midfield for his club but Zidane is adamant he won't for France.

"He plays in a different way for Inter Milan," Zidane said. "I want to see him playing left back."

Lepaul scored 20 league goals for Rennes last season and has netted three in four games in this campaign, including one against defending champion Paris Saint-Germain in the opening game, when he stood out.

"He has a different profile from what we’re used to seeing," Zidane said. "I like this kind of player who can play in tight spaces, he scores goals. I want to see him up close."

After being rejected by Lyon’s prestigious academy, Lepaul played in the lower leagues with Épinal and Orléans before making his Ligue 1 breakthrough three years ago after Angers snapped him up for just 150,000 euros ($173,000).

Zidane also recalled Adrien Truffert, whose only cap came four years ago. Fullback was one of France's weaker positions at this year's World Cup.

"Choosing Andy (Diouf) and Truffert is a strong choice," Zidane said. "They are capable of playing in this position."

No Benzema Comeback, Au Revoir Kante

(Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Zidane ruled out a return for 38-year-old forward Karim Benzema and turned the page on 35-year-old midfielder N’Golo Kante’s international career.

"To help this team evolve. It's nothing to do with his quality, he's an extraordinary player, magnificent," Zidane said of Kante, who won the World Cup in 2018. "But these are choices. N’Golo is 35 and I have made choices, which are different."

Zidane was close to Benzema when he coached him at Real Madrid. But he decided against a recall for the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner, who has not played for Les Bleus since leaving the World Cup four years ago because of injury.

"I adore Karim. But he’s a certain age, a bit like N’Golo," Zidane said. "I need to see younger players and what we will do together."

Unlike other nations who picked larger squads, like Germany's whopping 44 players, Zidane stayed with a 23-player format.

"I didn't want to see players sitting in the stands," Zidane said, explaining why he chose not to select more outfield players.

Zidane led Les Bleus to glory at the 1998 World Cup and the European Championship two years later.

"I have a great bond with this team," he said.

His last game for France was in the 2006 World Cup final, when he scored a Panenka-style penalty early on but was sent off in extra time for headbutting Italy defender Marco Materazzi in the chest.

Zidane replaced Didier Deschamps after the World Cup.

Reporting by The Associated Press.