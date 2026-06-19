World Cup Roundup: USA Wins Group D; Morocco, Brazil Get First Wins

Is the USA going all the way? It took a big step forward on Friday by winning Group D.

The Americans became the second team to clinch their group at the 2026 World Cup. Mexico won Group A on Thursday night, and the USA sealed Group D with its win over Australia and Türkiye's surprising loss to Paraguay.

Elsewhere, two potential contenders got their first wins of the tournament in Group C.

Here is everything you might have missed on Day 9 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

USA vs. Australia

The USA won two straight men's World Cup matches for the second time and the first since their first two all-time matches in the tournament in 1930, which was the first ever World Cup. This is also just the second time the U.S. has won two group stage matches in a single World Cup.

The USA became the first team in World Cup history to benefit from an own goal in two consecutive matches. This was the first time in the modern era (since 1990) that the USA has benefited from an own goal in consecutive matches (all competitions).

The USA is the second World Cup host nation to score a goal in the opening 15 minutes of each of its first two matches of that year's competition, joining France in 1938, per OPTA.

Christian Pulisic did not play against Australia. The U.S. is now 44W-16D-15L when he does not play since his U.S. debut in 2016, and it's 45W-16D-26L when he does.

Chris Richards has completed 97.8% of his passes at the FIFA World Cup (175-of-179). That is the second-best accuracy by a player in their first two appearances on record since 1966 (min. 100 passes), behind Romania's Gheorghe Popescu in 1994, when he was 122-of-124 (98.4%), per OPTA.

United States vs Australia Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Scotland vs. Morocco

Morocco is unbeaten in its last six World Cup group stage matches (3W-3D-0L) and has not lost one since June 20, 2018, a 1-0 loss to Portugal.

Ismael Saibari scored in his second straight World Cup match. He is just the second African player to score in his first two appearances at the World Cup, joining Egypt's Mohamed Salah. He also became the first Moroccan player ever to score in consecutive World Cup matches.

Saibari scored within the first two minutes of the match. It's the fastest that Morocco has scored a goal in its World Cup history.

Morocco completed 601 passes against Scotland, the most by an African team in a World Cup match on record since 1966 (per OPTA).

Scotland has only won one of its 13 matches against African opposition ever at the World Cup.

Scotland vs Morocco Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Brazil vs. Haiti

Brazil picked up its first win of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a bounce-back 3-0 victory over Haiti at Philadelphia Stadium. Brazil has won at least one of its first two World Cup matches in each of the last 13 editions of the tournament. The last time Brazil did not get a win in its first two matches of a World Cup was in 1978, when it had two draws.

Haiti is the first team to be knocked out of the World Cup.

Brazil (241) has overtaken Germany (239) again and returns to being the country with the most goals scored in the history of the World Cup.

This was Brazil's first World Cup clean sheet while scoring at least three goals since 2010 (round of 16 vs. Chile).

With an average of 30 years and 190 days, Brazil fielded its oldest team in a World Cup match since the 1962 final against Czechoslovakia (30 years and 216 days), per OPTA.

Brazil vs Haiti Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Türkiye vs. Paraguay

Atlanta United's Matias Galarza is the third MLS player to score at this World Cup, after Lionel Messi (Argentina) and Petar Musa (FC Dallas). His goal was also the fastest of the tournament; that's tied for most with the 2002 tournament, when Brian McBride, Landon Donovan and Clint Mathis all scored for the USA.

Galarza became the first player since yellow cards were introduced in 1970 to score a goal and receive a yellow card before the 15th minute in a World Cup match.

Gustavo Gómez made nine clearances in the first half against Turkey, the highest tally for a South American player in the initial stage of a World Cup match since Walter Samuel's nine against Nigeria in 2002.

Türkiye failed to score despite attempting 62 shots in its first two matches at this year's World Cup, the most attempts without a goal in any two-match span in the competition since 1966 (per OPTA).

Türkiye has failed to score in its last three World Cup matches (2002 semifinal vs Brazil and match vs Australia).

Türkiye vs Paraguay Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

BEST OF THE DAY

Goal Of The Day

After Lucas Paquetá fought to get the ball back at midfield, he dished it to Vinícius Júnior, who dashed toward goal before he found a sprinting Matheus Cunha at the top of the box. Once Cunha received the ball, he took one dribble toward goal before letting off a left-footed shot with so much power, he knocked himself to the ground in the process.

Assist Of The Day

While Balogun did not officially get credited for an assist for Australia's own goal that provided the opening score for the United States, he should get credited for doing all the work leading up to the goal. Balogun charged down the left flank at full speed and cut inside the box, and his ensuing cross across the middle forced the own goal as the ball bounced off Cameron Burgess and into the back of the net.

Save Of The Day

The United States earned their first clean sheet of the World Cup and Alex Freeman displayed great defense to likely prevent an Australian goal. The fullback slid in perfectly at the near post to prevent Nishan Velupillay from connecting with Matthew Leckie's low cross and keeping the Stars and Stripes in the lead.

Moment Of The Day

Country Roads, Take Me Home

The U.S. secured its spot in the round of 32 with a 2-0 World Cup win over Australia on Friday, but the real magic happened after the final whistle. Over 65,000 fans at Seattle Stadium began to serenade the victorious Americans, breaking into a massive sing-along of "Take Me Home, Country Roads" by John Denver.