FIFA Men's World Cup
England, Harry Kane Survive And Advance, Thanks To ‘Keep Pounding The Rock’ Mindset
FIFA Men's World Cup

England, Harry Kane Survive And Advance, Thanks To ‘Keep Pounding The Rock’ Mindset

Updated Jul. 1, 2026 4:30 p.m. ET

The comeback is complete, and the Three Lions are moving on. England defeated DR Congo 2-1 to advance to the round of 16 against Mexico. Trailing 1-0 until the 75th minute, star striker Harry Kane found the net twice to keep their tournament run alive. 

Kane nodded to the talent that DR Congo and their keeper brought to the pitch, but a post-hydration break surge was a big factor in their win. 

"It was amazing, to be honest. It was a crazy game. First and foremost, (DR Congo’s) a tough team," Kane said after the win. "(We were) going behind, but I thought that after that first hydration break we upped the level, we looked good. I mean their keeper made some unbelievable saves in that first half."

An early goal from midfielder Brian Cipenga and goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi’s five total saves kept DR Congo in the game. But a pair of goals from Kane was no match for a DR Congo upset.

England’s tournament campaign brings high stakes, with sights set on their first World Cup title since 1930. In coach Thomas Tuchel's first World Cup, England has been a candidate to make a convincing run. The Three Lions most recently reached the semifinals in 2018, but fell 2-1 to Croatia. 

Kane also spoke about the mentality that the Three Lions had when they needed to make something happen — pound the rock and hero moments. 

"It was just about pounding the rock, keep pounding the rock, and our moments will come. We spoke about people having hero moments; it could be anyone on the team," Kane said. "Whether it’s me, a save from Pickford, a block from the defenders, whoever it is, we have hero moments. And for me, it was a day."

In terms of heroes, Kane, who is England’s all-time World Cup goalscorer with 13 total goals, has been a force in the attack and continues to deliver. Through four games, Kane has recorded five total goals and is in a tight Golden Boot race, next to Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappé. 

The Three Lions move on to face Mexico in the round of 16 at Mexico City Stadium on July 5. 

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