How Do Kit Numbers At The World Cup Work And What Do They Mean?

Ever wonder how World Cup players get their numbers? There are actually rules and parameters regarding how each of the 26 players on the 48 teams at this summer's soccer extravaganza get assigned the numbers on their jerseys.

Rules For Kit Numbers

Matt Turner, one of the USA's goalkeepers, with the No. 1 jersey. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

FIFA requires World Cup squads to be numbered from 1 to 26, with the No. 1 shirt exclusively belonging to a goalkeeper on the roster. That number is usually given to the first-choice keeper, while the other goalkeepers can wear any available number from Nos. 2 to 26.

Interestingly enough, the expected starting goalkeeper for the U.S. men's national team, Matt Freese, was given No. 24. His backup, Matt Turner (who was the USA's starter in 2022), was given the No. 1 by USA manager Mauricio Pochettino. USA captain Tim Ream, who plays at the defender position, will wear No. 13.

Tim Ream will captain the USA team this summer. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Players are also not allowed to switch squad numbers once the tournament begins, meaning the number assigned before the World Cup stays with them throughout the competition.

Unlike club soccer, where players can often wear numbers up to 99, World Cup kit numbers are tied directly to the number of available roster spots. For the 2026 World Cup, that means 26 players and 26 numbers. Club teams usually have larger squads, youth academy players being promoted, and more movement across a season, which creates the need for a bigger pool of kit numbers. International tournaments are much more limited, so the numbering system is tighter and more straightforward.

Numbers By Position

Lionel Messi wearing the immortal No. 10 for Argenetina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Kit numbers also carry meaning because of soccer tradition. First-choice strikers typically wear the iconic No. 9 shirt, which is why Harry Kane will wear the number for England at his third World Cup. The No. 10 kit is often reserved for a nation’s biggest attacking star or most creative player, or at least the team's most established player. Lionel Messi (Argentina), Neymar (Brazil) and Luka Modrić (Croatia) will wear the No. 10 this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo is forever linked to the No. 7. (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

That is not always the case, though. Cristiano Ronaldo has built his legacy wearing No. 7, the number he has made famous throughout his career. For the USA, Christian Pulisic will wear No. 10, a kit number that has belonged to him since 2016, when he was just 17 years old. Weston McKennie will continue wearing No. 8 for the United States, while Ricardo Pepi will wear No. 9. Expected starting striker Folarin Balogun will wear No. 20.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX and FS1 with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports apps.