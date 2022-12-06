FIFA Club World Cup
World Cup Now: Portugal dominant without Cristiano Ronaldo
FIFA Club World Cup

World Cup Now: Portugal dominant without Cristiano Ronaldo

53 mins ago

Goncalo Ramos pulled off a hat trick en route to Portugal blowing out Switzerland 6-1 on Tuesday. Portugal advanced to the quarterfinals, where it'll face Morocco, which defeated Spain in a penalty shootout on Tuesday. Furthermore, Portugal's convincing victory comes against the backdrop of it benching star forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

On the latest edition of "World Cup Now," DaMarcus Beasley, Melissa Ortiz and former USMNT player Sacha Kljestan broke down Portugal's victory.

Portugal vs. Switzerland Highlights

Portugal vs. Switzerland Highlights

DaMarcus Beasley on Ronaldo's mentality with benching: He's a big boy. He understands the moment. He understands that it was his time to sit out. At times, he has shown that he's a very good teammate. I've never had him as a teammate, but I know friends that have had him as teammates and said "he's a great professional, a great teammate, a great guy off the field." So, I'm sure he's happy for Goncalo Ramos on his hat trick.

Sacha Kljestan on Portugal's current standing: This is the Portugal that I chose to go to the final. There have been some games in the group stages, you think, "Oh, okay they look strong, they've got difference-makers, they've got Bruno Fernandes." But this was like every player on the field stepping up and playing at their ultimate level. And when you have that, it's hard to beat. And so going up against Morocco next should look like a very different game because Morocco is going to defend much deeper and much more compact than what Switzerland did. But this is a very good Portugal team and a really, really good performance in a knockout stage game. You don't often see that. Sometimes these games are tight, but it's like every guy on the field was just on it today.

Melissa Ortiz on Portugal being rejuvenated: I want to call this a rejuvenation. And I don't know if it's exactly a youth rejuvenation because Pepe scored, and he solidified the defense, and he's still a mainstay — even though he's reaching 40. But you did see in every line that rejuvenating energy. Right there, you see an incredible chip pass from Joao Felix to Goncalo Ramos. And then you saw Dalot obviously getting in today and Bruno Fernandes. I just think all around, like Sacha just said, it was a brilliant performance, and this is exactly what they needed. You saw them struggle a little bit in the last match. Now without Cristiano Ronaldo, I feel like this is just the next step phase of just rejuvenizing the Portuguese side.

Read more from the World Cup:

Get more from FIFA Club World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win title in Qatar
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win title in Qatar

1 hour ago
World Cup Now: Morocco continues to impress on big stage
FIFA Club World Cup

World Cup Now: Morocco continues to impress on big stage

4 hours ago
World Cup Now: How dangerous can Morocco be in Round of 16?
FIFA Club World Cup

World Cup Now: How dangerous can Morocco be in Round of 16?

5 days ago
Mexico-Poland: Social media reacts to Guillermo Ochoa huge save
FIFA Club World Cup

Mexico-Poland: Social media reacts to Guillermo Ochoa huge save

November 22
USA has golden chance against Wales, but ends with regrets in World Cup opener
FIFA Club World Cup

USA has golden chance against Wales, but ends with regrets in World Cup opener

November 21
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes