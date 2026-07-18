When Do Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham Play Next? When Is England's Next Game?

England has concluded its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with an epic 6-4 win over France to claim third place.

France vs England Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Bronze Final

While their campaign had plenty of memorable moments, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham led the Three Lions to the team's fourth semifinal appearance but fell short of ultimately winning its first title since 1966.

When Does England Next Play?

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The Three Lions will return to action in September during the next FIFA international window. Two games are England's date – vs. Spain at Wembley Stadium in London (Sept. 26) and vs. the Czech Republic (Sept. 29) at Fortuna Arena in Prague.

Both those games are part of England's 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign. England will also play two more games each in October (vs. Croatia and the Czech Republic) and November (vs. Croatia and Spain) as part of the Nations League.

When Does Harry Kane Next Play?

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WIth his World Cup campaign complete, Harry Kane will head home and report back to duty with his club, Bayern Munich. The German powerhouse club is the defending German Bundesliga champions, the German Cup (DFB Pokal) champions, and the German Super Cup champions.

Kane and Bayern have several friendly matches in late July and early August before kicking off its league season on August 28 against Stuttgart. The club will also compete in the Champions League once the league phase begins later in the fall. Bayern finished as semifinalists last season.

Last season, Kane had 61 goals across all competitions, with 36 coming in the Bundesliga. That made him the league's top goalscorer for the third straight season. His total goals also gave him the European Golden Shoe on the season.

When Does Jude Bellingham Next Play?

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Jude Bellingham was one of the breakout stars of the summer and will hope to continue his form with Real Madrid. The Spanish club finished in second place behind Barcelona in the LaLiga standings while also falling short in the Copa del Rey and Supercopa competitions. It was the first season since 2020-21 that Real Madrid finished without a trophy.

Bellingham and Real Madrid will have several friendly matches in late July and early August before kicking off its league season on August 22 against Espanyol. The club will also compete in the Champions League once the league phase begins later in the fall. Real Madrid also finished as Champions League quarterfinalists.

Last season, Bellingham finished with eight goals across all competitions – his lowest total since arriving to the Bernabeu in 2023-24.