FIFA Women's World Cup World Cup Daily: Spain makes a loud statement, Canada can't capitalize Updated Jul. 21, 2023 5:55 a.m. ET

Spain showed precisely why it's such a popular pick to win the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in its group stage opener against Costa Rica, beating Las Ticas 3-0 at Wellington Regional Stadium. Canada, on the other hand, did nothing to prove its many skeptics wrong against a less-experienced Nigerian side.

Here's a recap of everything that happened in the second day of the Women's World Cup and a preview of what's to come in Day 3.

WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED

— Alexia Putellas started Spain's group stage against Costa Rica on the bench after leaving training early on Monday. Putellas, who's regarded as the greatest women's soccer player in the world, sustained a torn ACL last summer and has been limited at the club and international level since.

Final: Spain 3, Costa Rica 0

Spain vs. Costa Rica Highlights | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Spain's Alexia Putellas comes on as substitute in 77th minute of 3-0 win vs. Costa Rica

— Canada captain Christine Sinclair made her 22nd start at the FIFA Women's World Cup against Nigeria. United States women's national team legends Kristine Lily (29) and Joy Fawcett (23) are the only two players that have started more matches at the tournament.

Final: Nigeria 0, Canada 0

Nigeria vs. Canada Highlights | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

— Penalty or no penalty? That was the question the soccer world was debating after Switzerland's 2-0 win over the Philippines. "I do not think it was a penalty kick," Melissa Ortiz said on "Women's World Cup NOW."

Final: Switzerland 2, Philippines 0

Philippines vs. Switzerland Highlights | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

— The United States will play its first match of the tournament on Thursday against Women's World Cup first-timers Vietnam. The No. 1-ranked U.S. is the heavy favorite for the match, but forward Lynn Williams says that hasn't changed the way her team has prepared. "You can't take them for granted," Williams said.

— Should U.S. fans be worried if the Vietnam match is closer than anyone expects? Not exactly, writes FOX Sports' Doug McIntyre. "The women's game has matured considerably over the last four years. Teams are more sophisticated. They're better prepared, better coached, more organized and well-drilled defensively."

USWNT co-captain Lindsey Horan shares her thoughts on the world catching up to the USA

RECAPPING THE ACTION

Save of the Day: Nnadozie denies Sinclair

Christine Sinclair had the chance to make history as the first-ever player to score in six World Cups after Canada was awarded a penalty in the 48th minute of Thursday's match. While she could still do that later in the tournament, it didn't happen against Nigeria thanks to Chiamaka Nnadozie's massive save that kept the game tied all the way to the final whistle.

Goal of the Day: Brilliance from Bonmatí

Spain and FC Barcelona star Aitana Bonmatí created Spain's second goal almost entirely by herself with some fantastic footwork in the box. Once Bonmatí lost her defender, she perfectly placed the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal.

Spain's Aitana Bonmati Conca scores goal vs. Costa Rica in 23' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Must-See Moment: A genius in the crowd

Deflated soccer balls aren't technically supposed to be worn as hats, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't be, as shown by this young fan at the Philippines-Switzerland match. Five stars, zero notes.

LOOKING AHEAD

FOX Sports research numbers to know

The defending world champion United States will kick off Day 3 of the Women's World Cup with its group stage opener against Vietnam on Thursday. Then, after a four-hour break, the action will resume with Zambia-Japan, England-Haiti and Denmark-China.

Here are six numbers you should know going into the day courtesy of FOX Sports Soccer Research Team.

1,476 — Days since the USWNT beat the Netherlands 2-0 to win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

13 — Goals the USWNT scored in its group stage opener against Thailand at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Alex Morgan scored five goals in the 13-0 win, tying her compatriot, Michelle Akers, for the all-time Women's World Cup record for most goals in a game.

16 — Goals Vietnam scored against the Maldives in their opening game of World Cup qualifying (16-0 on Sep. 23, 2021 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan)

2 — Number of Denmark's Josefine Hasbo, the only current Harvard University player playing in this Women's World Cup. Her Crimson teammate Jade Rose was a late cut for Canada.

77 — Zambia is the lowest FIFA-ranked team to qualify for the Women's World Cup since rankings began in July 2003. The other teams in Group C are Spain (6), Japan (11) and Costa Rica (36).

90 + 8 — The official time of Melchie Dumornay's second goal in Haiti's win over Chile that punched Les Grenadièrs' ticket to Australia/New Zealand. It wasn't the last goal of the game though — María José Rojas scored for Chile in the 11th minute of stoppage time. However, that goal wasn't enough as Haiti held on to win 2-1.

