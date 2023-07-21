FIFA Women's World Cup Philippines vs. Switzerland live updates: Swiss lead Group A tilt, 2-0 Updated Jul. 21, 2023 2:38 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Thursday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) with the Philippines facing Switzerland in a Group A showdown at Forsyth Barr Stadium in New Zealand, and the Swiss have the edge, 2-0.

The Philippines — one of eight first-time entrants in the World Cup — and its American-heavy roster (not a single player in the national team's starting lineup was born in the Philippines) is making its tournament debut Thursday.

On the other side, Switzerland will make its second World Cup appearance all-time and first since 2015, when the Swiss were bounced in the Round of 16.

La Nati will be led by captain Lia Walti and the national team's all-time leading scorer Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic. Switzerland's squad also features 16-year-old Iman Beney , who was picked for the World Cup only three days after making her debut with the national team. She'll turn 17 two days after Friday's game.

Captain Tahnai Annis is at the helm for the Philippines, which also features powerhouse defender Angela Beard — who switched allegiances from Australia to join the Filipinas — and Quinley Quezada, the team's all-time leading scorer.

Philippines vs. Switzerland

64': Double trouble

Switzerland midfielder Seraina Piubel helped the Swiss jump out to a 2-0 lead in the second half.

Switzerland's Seraina Piubel scores goal vs. Philippines in 64'

48': Eyes on the prize

Switzerland midfielder Coumba Sow didn't waste any time trying to extend La Nati's lead as the second half got underway.

45': GOAL!

Switzerland forward Ramona Bachmann converted a penalty kick to put her team up 1-0 ahead of the break.

Switzerland's Ramona Bachmann scores goal vs. Philippines in 45'

36': Up and over

Crnogorcevic took a shot just ahead of the half, but it sailed over the crossbar and things remained scoreless.

34': Spin cycle!

Bachmann was running circles around her competition as the first half continued. Check out her fancy footwork:

29': Settling in

Piubel nearly put her squad on the board midway through the first half but wasn't able to connect.

25': She'll take that!

Philippines goalie Olivia McDaniel wasn't letting anything past her as the first half began to heat up.

16': Philippines almost takes the lead

A beautiful long pass set up what appeared to be the first goal of the game, but an offsides call negated the score.

9': A early yellow

Bachmann earned an early card for pulling her opponent to the ground.

5': Why not take a shot?

Géraldine Reuteler of Switzerland took an ambitious shot from long range right out of the gate, but it sailed over the bar.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup Now" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

Jimmy Conrad, Melissa Ortiz and Katie Gill preview Philippines-Switzerland

Getting pumped up for the game

The contest was teed up with an amazing rendition of the classic Haka dance.

Haka dance at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

California dreamin'

As noted above, the Philippines roster has a heavy American flavor to it, including Sarina Bolden, who hails from the San Francisco area and played collegiately at Loyola Marymount. Get to know Bolden in this video feature:

