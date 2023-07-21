Philippines vs. Switzerland live updates: Swiss lead Group A tilt, 2-0
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Thursday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) with the Philippines facing Switzerland in a Group A showdown at Forsyth Barr Stadium in New Zealand, and the Swiss have the edge, 2-0.
The Philippines — one of eight first-time entrants in the World Cup — and its American-heavy roster (not a single player in the national team's starting lineup was born in the Philippines) is making its tournament debut Thursday.
On the other side, Switzerland will make its second World Cup appearance all-time and first since 2015, when the Swiss were bounced in the Round of 16.
La Nati will be led by captain Lia Walti and the national team's all-time leading scorer Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic. Switzerland's squad also features 16-year-old Iman Beney, who was picked for the World Cup only three days after making her debut with the national team. She'll turn 17 two days after Friday's game.
Captain Tahnai Annis is at the helm for the Philippines, which also features powerhouse defender Angela Beard — who switched allegiances from Australia to join the Filipinas — and Quinley Quezada, the team's all-time leading scorer.
Follow our live coverage below!
64': Double trouble
Switzerland midfielder Seraina Piubel helped the Swiss jump out to a 2-0 lead in the second half.
48': Eyes on the prize
Switzerland midfielder Coumba Sow didn't waste any time trying to extend La Nati's lead as the second half got underway.
45': GOAL!
Switzerland forward Ramona Bachmann converted a penalty kick to put her team up 1-0 ahead of the break.
36': Up and over
Crnogorcevic took a shot just ahead of the half, but it sailed over the crossbar and things remained scoreless.
34': Spin cycle!
Bachmann was running circles around her competition as the first half continued. Check out her fancy footwork:
29': Settling in
Piubel nearly put her squad on the board midway through the first half but wasn't able to connect.
25': She'll take that!
Philippines goalie Olivia McDaniel wasn't letting anything past her as the first half began to heat up.
16': Philippines almost takes the lead
A beautiful long pass set up what appeared to be the first goal of the game, but an offsides call negated the score.
9': A early yellow
Bachmann earned an early card for pulling her opponent to the ground.
5': Why not take a shot?
Géraldine Reuteler of Switzerland took an ambitious shot from long range right out of the gate, but it sailed over the bar.
PREGAME
Setting the stage
The "World Cup Now" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.
Getting pumped up for the game
The contest was teed up with an amazing rendition of the classic Haka dance.
California dreamin'
As noted above, the Philippines roster has a heavy American flavor to it, including Sarina Bolden, who hails from the San Francisco area and played collegiately at Loyola Marymount. Get to know Bolden in this video feature:
Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.
