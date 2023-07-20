FIFA Women's World Cup Women's World Cup 2023 highlights: Nigeria-Canada ends in draw Updated Jul. 21, 2023 12:40 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continued Thursday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app) with Nigeria playing to a scoreless draw against Group B favorite and reigning Olympic champion Canada at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Australia.

Thursday's game had more cards — two yellow and one red — shown than in the previous two games combined (two).

Canada was captained by powerhouse forward Christine Sinclair, 40, who has a record 190 goals and more than 300 caps across her 22-year career.

On the other side, Nigeria was led by star defender Onome Ebi, also 40. Both made their sixth World Cup appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow our live coverage below!

Nigeria 0, Canada 0

90'+8': Seeing red

Nigeria midfielder Deborah Abiodun was given a red card in extra time, as things ended in a scoreless draw.

75': Star power

The Super Falcons pulled out all the stops in the second half, as both teams continued to battle.

71': Sinclair subbed off

In a rare site, Canada sent in a substitute for Sinclair, who left a World Cup game early for just the second time.

66': Not so fast

Nigeria goalie Chiamaka Nnadozie came up with block after block in the second half to keep things competitive.

50': What a save!

Sinclair — the greatest goalscorer in the history of international soccer — wasn't able to capitalize on her second-half penalty shot, as Nnadozie came up with a monumental save to keep Canada off the board.

Nigeria's Chiamaka Nnadozie makes a STUNNING SAVE on a PK

47': First VAR review

A penalty was awarded to Canada after a VAR review confirmed a foul by Nigeria forward Francisca Ordega.

43': Denied

Nnadozie came up with an all-important save late in the first half to keep her team out of harm's way.

35': Teamwork in full force

Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala had a golden opportunity to put her team on the board, but the Canadians had other plans.

34': Miscue

Abiodun's shot late in the first half was too high, and things remained in a stalemate.

29': All-out effort

Jordyn Huitema nearly put the Canadians ahead in the first half, but her header missed just to the right.

23': Saved!

Nigeria forward Ifeoma Onumonu took a shot from distance midway through the opening half, but Canada goalie Kailen Sheridan wasn't letting anything past her and came up with a crucial save to keep things scoreless.

18': No quit

Huitema won a free kick early in the first half after getting tripped up by Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie, who narrowly avoided a yellow card in the process.

9': What could have been

Sinclair was this close to getting her squad on the board first right out of the gate, but her attempt was no good.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup Now" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

One goal in mind

Canada's roster in this tournament has 39.1% of its members (nine players) hailing from the National Women's Soccer League; no one on the roster plays domestically in Canada.

'This group is capable of anything' — Christine Sinclair

Comparatively, Nigeria has no players in the NWSL.

That said, Nigeria does feature star striker Oshoala, who was the joint top scorer in Spain's Liga F last season.

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here . Find the latest scores here .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Women's World Cup Nigeria Canada

share