FIFA Women's World Cup
World Cup NOW: What happened on Christine Sinclair's missed penalty?
FIFA Women's World Cup

World Cup NOW: What happened on Christine Sinclair's missed penalty?

Updated Jul. 21, 2023 2:57 a.m. ET

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continued Thursday with Canada and Nigeria playing a scoreless draw at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Australia.

Nigerian goalie Chiamaka Nnadozie was a force to be reckoned with from start to finish, coming up with one monumental save after another — including a crucial save on a second-half penalty kick from Canada captain and World Cup veteran Christine Sinclair to keep the game scoreless.

Nnadozie is the first Nigerian player — man or woman — to save a penalty kick in a World Cup.

Nigeria's Chiamaka Nnadozie makes a STUNNING SAVE on a PK

Nigeria's Chiamaka Nnadozie makes a STUNNING SAVE on a PK

The "World Cup Now" crew — Jimmy Conrad, Leslie Osborne and Melissa Ortiz — was joined by former Australia captain Kathryn Gill, and together they discussed the main takeaways from Thursday's match and broke down what happened on the play.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conrad: "Unbelievable save there from Chiamaka Nnadozie [on the penalty kick]. … There was no doubt that she was gonna make that save. … Christine Sinclair — missed opportunity. … She had the opportunity to become the first player — man or woman — to score in six World Cups. She's gonna be kicking herself."

Osborne: "Jessie Flemming out today for Canada — major loss — and she (Sinclair) hasn't taken PKs for Canada in a long time. However, having said that, Christine Sinclair — she's gonna be up a lot of nights thinking about that one.  She could have buried that; we've seen her score so many of those. That one's gonna hurt."

Ortiz: "The way that she (Sinclair) actually hit it just wasn't strong enough [and it] also wasn't placed wide enough to the post. … I would have to applaud the Nigerian keeper as well for reading that. She had so much confidence going into this against one of the — or the — best player, most legendary player in the world."

Gill: "She (Sinclair) would usually bury that in the corner. … I'm sure she'll reflect on it and pick herself back up and she'll go again. You kind of have to."

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
FIFA Women's World Cup
Nigeria
Canada
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is changing his style to get most out of new team

How Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is changing his style to get most out of new team

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes