Alexis Putellas quits Spain training after 30 minutes, raising concerns

Published Jul. 17, 2023 8:36 p.m. ET

Spain star Alexis Putellas quit training on Monday, raising doubts she will be fit to play against Costa Rica in their opening match at the Women’s World Cup on Friday.

The two-time Ballon d’Or winner has played only six matches as a substitute for Barcelona since April, when she returned after a 10-month layoff with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.

Putellas started in two of Spain’s World Cup warmup matches, against Panama and Denmark, but missed the match against Vietnam in New Zealand last week.

She left Spain’s training run at Massey University near Palmerston North after only 30 minutes on Monday during which she took part in passing drills and seemed comfortable. A Spain team spokesperson said her early departure was planned.

Midfielder Irene Guerrero spoke to the media at the end of training and said she hoped Putellas would be fit to play Friday at Wellington’s Sky Stadium.

"The most important thing is she feels OK," Guerrero said. "We are happy to have her because she’s a key player on and off the pitch.

"She’s training really hard to reach the game with the best feeling. She’s a key player, as are all the other 22 players. We are all important. All the team is important."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

