World Cup Daily: Brazil, Portugal move on to Round of 16

Brazil and Portugal secured spots in the World Cup knockout stage while every other team avoided elimination either by mounting an incredible comeback or catching a break in another game.

Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Monday and what to watch for on Tuesday.

Cameroon 3, Serbia 3

Cameroon was on the brink of elimination on Monday, down 3-1 to Serbia, when it rallied to a 3-3 tie. Now both Cameroon and Serbia will have to pull of upsets to advance to the knockout stage, though Cameroon has a much harder path that goes through Brazil.

Cameroon vs. Serbia Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup Cameroon and Serbia faced off in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana 3, South Korea 2

South Korea pulled off the second comeback of the day, but a goal from Ghana's Mohammed Kudus in the 68th minute kept it from completing it. Ghana will need a win against Uruguay on Friday (10 a.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) to advance to the round of 16.

South Korea vs. Ghana Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup South Korea took on Ghana in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Brazil 1, Switzerland 0

If there were any doubts about Brazil's ability to contend without Neymar, they were put to rest on Monday, when Brazil beat a clinically sound Switzerland team 1-0. Brazil will win Group G regardless of what happens on Friday; Switzerland, meanwhile, needs to beat Serbia (2 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) to advance as the runner-up in the group. A draw would also get it done for the Swiss if Brazil beats Cameroon (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). Only a loss to Serbia would eliminate Switzerland.

Brazil vs. Switzerland Highlights

Portugal 2, Uruguay 0

Cristiano Ronaldo didn't add to his goal tally, but Portugal got three points and that's all it needed to advance to the round of 16. Bruno Fernandes scored both goals for A Seleção.

Portugal vs. Uruguay Highlights

GOAL OF THE DAY

It wasn't one of Brazil's many attacking talents that put them through to the knockout stage — that would have been too easy. Instead, its lumbering defensive midfielder, Casemiro, scored a volley with the outside of his foot that Yann Sommer had no chance of saving. You know, just to keep things interesting.

Brazil's Casemiro scores goal vs. Switzerland in 83'

ASSIST OF THE DAY

Whether the Assist of the Day was actually an assist depends on who you ask. If you asked Cristiano Ronaldo, he'd definitely tell you it was an assist. If you asked Bruno Fernandes, it's possible he'd tell you the same out of respect for his captain. But according to FIFA, Portugal's lone goal on Monday was all Fernandes. Still, it was a beautiful ball played into the box, and then the net.

SAVE OF THE DAY

Rodrigo Bentancur would have had the Goal of the Day had it not been for Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa. He only had Costa to beat after skillfully dribbling through Portugal's back line, but the keeper made himself big enough to make the goal look small to Bentancur.

MUST-SEE MOMENT

Truth be told, there wasn't a moment of South Korea vs. Ghana that wasn't must-watch television. If it wasn't the match of the tournament so far, it was close to it. But Mohammed Kudus' game-winning goal was definitely the exclamation point to end the high-octane match.

Make no mistake, though: Cho Gue-sung's scoring two goals in three minutes to tie the game was unbelievable.

Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10 a.m. ET on FOX

Qatar has one last chance to get a consolation World Cup win on home soil. If it doesn't, the Netherlands will advance to the round of 16.

Ecuador vs. Senegal, 10 a.m. ET on FS1

A win for either one of Ecuador or Senegal would guarantee a spot in the round of 16. A draw and a Netherlands loss, however, would create chaos, as the Netherlands and Senegal would be tied on points. It's an unlikely scenario, but one worth keeping an eye on in a tournament that has already seen so many upsets.

Wales vs. England, 2 p.m. ET on FS1

England is in a great spot. Even if it loses to Wales in a shock result, it would still likely advance because of the gap in goal differential between it and the rest of the field. However, a loss to Wales would open the possibility for the United States to win Group B.

Iran vs. United States, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

A win would send the young Americans to the knockout stage in its first World Cup in eight years; anything less than that would result in elimination for the USA and, depending on what happens in England-Wales, a knockout stage berth for Iran.

Check back in after every matchday of the 2022 FIFA World Cup!

