FIFA Men's World Cup
How Bellingham and Haaland Stayed Pals Across Big Clubs And At The World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup

How Bellingham and Haaland Stayed Pals Across Big Clubs And At The World Cup

Updated Jul. 13, 2026 6:17 p.m. ET

Don't let a thrilling World Cup match get in the way of a friendship – especially when it's between two of the best players on the planet. 

Norway's Erling Haaland and England's Jude Bellingham have been among the stars at this summer's tournament, leading their respective teams to successful runs into the knockout rounds. And while Bellingham got the best of Haaland in England's 2-1 quarterfinal win over Norway on Saturday, it didn't stop the two from sharing a couple of friendly moments in Miami.

That's because both players' respective rises to the top have mirrored each other. Bellingham (Real Madrid) and Haaland (Manchester City) were once former teammates at Borussia Dortmund and have also played against each other in the Champions League. 

They are the definition of rivals on the pitch but friends off of it. Here's a quick look at their friendship:

Dynamic Duo At Borussia Dortmund

When Bellingham joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020, he formed an instant partnership with Haaland (who had joined from FC Salzburg the year prior) to create one of European soccer's top playmaking duos. 

Dortmund challenged Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title during their time together but finished in second place in both seasons that the two players were there. In particularly heartbreaking fashion, the 2021-22 season ended with both teams tied on points but Bayern having a superior goal difference to deny Dortmund its first title since the 2011-12 campaign.

 In all, the duo played 63 matches together and did win one piece of silverware, with Dortmund taking the 2021 German Cup (known as the DFB Pokal). Haaland won the league's player of the season award for the 2021-22 campaign before leaving for Manchester City. Bellingham remained at Dortmund one more season (winning player of season honors) before making his big move to Real Madrid in summer of 2023. 

Big Spotlight At Manchester City and Real Madrid

(Photo by Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

Haaland and Bellingham would share the pitch once again after both had made big moves to two of Europe's most prominent sides. Their first encounter as opponents came in Real Madrid's two-legged Champions League victory over Manchester City in the 2023-24 semifinals.

In fact, Bellingham's Real Madrid has not lost to Haaland's Manchester City in the three seasons in which the two players have faced off in the competition. Since winning the trophy with Man City in 2023, Haaland's Champions League campaigns since then have all ended thanks to Bellingham and the Spanish side. 

Reunited At The World Cup

Bellingham and Haaland shared the pitch for their national teams for the first time in Saturday's quarterfinal match. It didn't go as planned for Haaland and Norway as Bellingham stole the show with his two-goal performance to help England clinch a spot in the semifinals. 

Despite the disappointment of Norway's exit, Haaland spoke highly of his friend and former teammate, saying that both club and country should be grateful to have a talent like him. 

"Real Madrid and England are lucky to have Jude Bellingham," Haaland said afterward. 

 (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

It was also a second straight game in with Bellingham had two goals after achieving that feat in England's 3-2 win over Mexico in the round of 16.

"Sometimes they criticize Jude Bellingham for not scoring enough goals, but he does not deserve that criticism," Haaland said, defending the 23-year-old. "He’s a midfielder, and yet he still scores, goes forward, dribbles. He’s world class."

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