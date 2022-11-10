World Cup 2022 Group A Team Guides: Ecuador
Group A of the World Cup is a fascinating quartet in every way. Host Qatar and Ecuador square off Nov. 20 to open the tournament. Senegal, the African champion, has its best team ever, while the Netherlands is looking to make yet another deep run after missing out on 2018.
Here is everything to know about Ecuador:
Coach: Gustavo Alfaro
Highest finish: Round of 16 (2006)
2018 finish: Did not qualify
FOX Bet odds: +20000
Key players: Pervis Estupiñán, Gonzalo Plata, Enner Valencia
What we’re excited to watch: How they perform in the opener against the hosts will tell us plenty about Ecuador’s chances of advancing to the knockout stage.
What success looks like: Surviving group play.
X-Factor: Valencia is the captain and all-time leading scorer for Ecuador. He’s 33 now but will arrive having scored 12 goals in 12 Turkish league games this season.
