FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 top plays: Brazil, Serbia scoreless at halftime 24 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Thursday with Brazil-Serbia in full swing at Lusail Stadium in Qatar with Group G points up for grabs, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish on FOX!

Earlier, Portugal narrowly outlasted Ghana, 3-2, to pick up three points in Group H. Elsewhere, Switzerland earned three points in Group G after defeating Cameroon , 1-0, while Uruguay and South Korea battled to a scoreless draw in the day's second match. Both squads grabbed one points in Group H for their efforts.

You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi .

Here are the top plays!

Brazil vs. Serbia

Setting the stage

Group G is back at the forefront Thursday, as the No. 1 team in the world takes the field. Brazil is 73-18-18 all-time in the World Cup and have more tournament appearances than any nation, with 22, including this year.

The Seleção have arguably the most talented roster in the tournament this year, headlined by Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar , who is one of FOX Bet's favorites to win this year's Golden Boot .

In the hunt

On the other side, Serbia is 18-20-8 all-time in the World Cup (including participation as Yugoslavia). This is the team's 13th tournament appearance and second straight.

7': Seeing yellow

Serbia picked up a yellow card early in this one, as Strahinja Pavlović got twisted up with Neymar.

13': What could have been

Brazil was this close to taking the lead, but Neymar's shot was narrowly batted away by Vanja Milinković-Savić.

Just like that, things remained scoreless through the first half.

Stay tuned for updates!

Read more from the World Cup :

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more