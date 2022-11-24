World Cup 2022 top plays: Brazil, Serbia scoreless at halftime
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Thursday with Brazil-Serbia in full swing at Lusail Stadium in Qatar with Group G points up for grabs, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish on FOX!
Earlier, Portugal narrowly outlasted Ghana, 3-2, to pick up three points in Group H. Elsewhere, Switzerland earned three points in Group G after defeating Cameroon, 1-0, while Uruguay and South Korea battled to a scoreless draw in the day's second match. Both squads grabbed one points in Group H for their efforts.
You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.
Here are the top plays!
Setting the stage
Group G is back at the forefront Thursday, as the No. 1 team in the world takes the field. Brazil is 73-18-18 all-time in the World Cup and have more tournament appearances than any nation, with 22, including this year.
The Seleção have arguably the most talented roster in the tournament this year, headlined by Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar, who is one of FOX Bet's favorites to win this year's Golden Boot.
In the hunt
On the other side, Serbia is 18-20-8 all-time in the World Cup (including participation as Yugoslavia). This is the team's 13th tournament appearance and second straight.
7': Seeing yellow
Serbia picked up a yellow card early in this one, as Strahinja Pavlović got twisted up with Neymar.
13': What could have been
Brazil was this close to taking the lead, but Neymar's shot was narrowly batted away by Vanja Milinković-Savić.
Just like that, things remained scoreless through the first half.
Stay tuned for updates!
Read more from the World Cup:
- World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal escapes Ghana, 3-2
- World Cup 2022 highlights: Switzerland wins 1-0 vs. Cameroon
- World Cup 2022 highlights: Urguay-South Korea battle to scoreless tie
- Who should USA fans root for in Iran vs. Wales?
- Why the USA can find vindication in World Cup's two big upsets
- World Cup 2022 odds: Expect record-breaking betting on USMNT-Wales match
- USMNT embracing underdog role against England ahead of Friday's match
- Jedi Robinson has personal motivation to summon the force vs. England
- What's up with England star Harry Kane's injury?
- USMNT remains confident ahead of match vs. England
- 3 positives from USMNT's draw with Wales
- How the USMNT restored its culture
- Why young USMNT roster isn't sweating a lack of World Cup experience
- Get to know the USMNT's 26-man World Cup roster
- How to watch every game of the 2022 World Cup
Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.