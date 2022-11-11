FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 Group B Team Guides: United States 3 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Nobody is calling Group B of the World Cup the Group of Death. Maybe they should, as it’s the only one in which all four teams — United States, England, Iran and Wales — are ranked inside FIFA’s Top 20. Let's break it down.

Here is everything to know about the United States:

Coach: Gregg Berhalter

Highest finish: Third (1930)

2018 finish: Didn’t qualify

FOX Bet odds: +20000

Key players: Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic

What we’re excited to watch: The youngest team in the tournament gets its first true test against elite opposition, and it comes on the biggest stage there is.

What success looks like: Just getting out of a group that, based on FIFA’s ranking, is the toughest at this World Cup, while the bare minimum, would also be acceptable after not qualifying four years ago. Anything more is gravy.

Achilles' heel: Striker. For all of their talent at fullback, in midfield, and on the wings, none of the center forwards on the roster have a proven ability to score goals at the highest level.

X-Factor: Gio Reyna. Finally healthy again after missing almost a full year with leg injuries, the gifted 20-year-old (as of Nov. 13) Borussia Dortmund attacker has enough talent to be the Americans’ breakout World Cup star.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

